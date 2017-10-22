Toronto historian says Hamilton councillors’ ward boundary option would protect rural residents

A City of Hamilton witness told an Ontario Municipal Board hearing Oct. 20 that the councillors’ ward boundary option they approved without public input would preserve rural and urban residents’ democratic rights.
Dr. Bill Freeman, a Toronto resident who wrote the non-fiction book “Hamilton: A People’s History” in 2001, said the ward boundary structure Hamilton politicians agreed to in February 2017 “protects the voices of rural and urban people.”
Councillors had rejected two preferred options from their own consultants, Watson and Associates, including a 16-ward boundary structure to address Hamilton’s growing population, predominately in the suburban areas. Instead, councillors agreed to a few minor boundary changes in Stoney Creek and the Mountain, while defending their decision that they were protecting the interests of the rural community.
Under council’s proposed ward boundary structure almost 70,000 people would live in Ward 7 by 2026. The same number of residents is projected to live in ward 10, 13 and 14 combined.
Two Hamilton residents appealed the decision, Mark Richardson and Rob Dobrucki. Richardson reached a settlement with the city – which has not been approved by the hearing chair Dr. Bruce Krushelnicki, that will in part remove a portion of the Ainslie Wood neighbourhood from Ward 1 to Ward 13.
Freeman, who has a Ph.D. in sociology from McMaster University, said the consultant’s preferred ward boundary options “did not protect the community of interests.”
He said creating ward boundaries involved not just addressing the representation by population criteria, but it should also include a community’s history, and economic interests.
“Local identification is very important,” he said.
Freeman referred to the Supreme Court of Canada’s 1991 decision, involving the electoral boundaries in Saskatchewan (referred to as the Carter decision) where the court held the right to “effective representation” is what is protected under the Charter of Rights. The court stated other factors influence representation including geography, community history, community interest, and representation of minorities.
Freeman, who also wrote the books “The New Urban Agenda” and “The End of Ward: Politics and Participation in Canada,” said residents in Ancaster, Dundas, and Flamborough identify themselves with their local areas rather than saying they are from Hamilton.
He said Ward 12, which encompasses most of the boundaries of the former suburban municipality of Ancaster is “functioning pretty well.”
Freeman, under questioning from City of Hamilton lawyer Steven Ferri, described the history and culture of Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough. He pointed out that in Dundas and Flamborough there was a strong opposition to amalgamating their communities into the former City of Hamilton in 2001.
“People in the old part of Hamilton accepted amalgamation,” said Freeman. “The people of the surrounding municipalities were in opposition.”
Dobrucki did question Freeman’s credentials as a historian prior to his testimony. He asked Freeman if he knew about Flamborough holding a referendum on amalgamation. Freeman replied he “was not aware” of the referendum.
Krushelnicki allowed Freeman to provide information about the history of Hamilton, but his expertise was limited.
Under his cross-examination by Dobrucki, Gary Scandlan, a Watson and Associates director, said ward boundary information that was provided to the consultants from the public was “incorporated” into the final recommendations rather than given to politicians separately. Scandlan also defended the recommendations the consultants made, called them “good options.
“We stand behind them.”
Dobrucki said, though, that the options exposed population differences in the city, particularly in Ward 1.
The hearing is scheduled to resume Oct. 23 with Freeman testifying. In addition, Dr. Robert Williams, who oversaw the consultant’s ward boundary project, will also testify for the city. Both witnesses will be cross-examined by Dobrucki.
The hearing will also be holding a special evening session at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre Oct. 24 to hear from an estimated 25 participants. A number of them are from the Ainslie Wood Community Association which is opposed to the settlement between Richardson and the City.
Also making a presentation will be Roman Sarachman, the chair of the de-amalgamation organization Free Flamborough. His small group is opposed to adding an extra ward in any proposed ward boundary structure believing it would diminish the influence of rural people’s voting rights.
The OMB hearing could continue until the end of the week.
The two chairs, Krushelnicki and Paula Boutis, are operating under a tight deadline. For any new ward boundary structure to take effect in time for the November 2018 municipal election, a decision has to be rendered before the end of the year.
