Historian says Hamilton councillors’ ward boundary option would protect rural residents

Freeman, who also wrote the books The New Urban Agenda and The End of Ward: Politics and Participation in Canada, said residents in Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough identify themselves with their local areas rather than saying they are from Hamilton.

He said Ward 12, which encompasses most of the boundaries of the former suburban municipality of Ancaster, is “functioning pretty well.”

Freeman, under questioning from City of Hamilton lawyer Steven Ferri, described the history and culture of Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough. He pointed out that in Dundas and Flamborough there was a strong opposition to amalgamating their communities into the former City of Hamilton in 2001.

“People in the old part of Hamilton accepted amalgamation,” said Freeman. “The people of the surrounding municipalities were in opposition.”

Dobrucki questioned Freeman’s credentials as a historian prior to his testimony. He asked Freeman if he knew about Flamborough holding a referendum on amalgamation. Freeman replied he “was not aware” of the referendum.

Krushelnicki allowed Freeman to provide information about the history of Hamilton, but his expertise was limited.

Under his cross-examination by Dobrucki, Gary Scandlan, a Watson and Associates director, said ward boundary information that was provided to the consultants from the public was “incorporated” into the final recommendations rather than given to politicians separately. Scandlan also defended the recommendations the consultants made, called them “good options.

“We stand behind them.”

Dobrucki said, though, that the options exposed population differences in the city, particularly in Ward 1.

The hearing is scheduled to resume Oct. 23 with Freeman testifying. In addition, Dr. Robert Williams, who oversaw the consultant’s ward boundary project, will also testify for the city. Both witnesses will be cross-examined by Dobrucki.

The hearing will also be holding a special evening session at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre Oct. 24 to hear from an estimated 25 participants. A number of them are from the Ainslie Wood Community Association which is opposed to the settlement between Richardson and the City.

Also making a presentation will be Roman Sarachman, chairman of the de-amalgamation organization Free Flamborough. His small group is opposed to adding an extra ward in any proposed ward boundary structure believing it would diminish the influence of rural people’s voting rights.

The OMB hearing could continue until the end of the week.

The two chairs, Krushelnicki and Paula Boutis, are operating under a tight deadline. For any new ward boundary structure to take effect in time for the November 2018 municipal election, a decision has to be rendered before the end of this year.