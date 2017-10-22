Hamilton globe to get ​make over later this year

Hamilton’s distinctive blue and yellow globe at the Woodward Avenue Treatment plan will be getting a $4.4 million make over later this year.

Clorinda Pagliari, communications officer for the city, stated that scaffolding will be going up around the globe this week and will take over a month to be installed. She said the paint will be removed starting within the next few weeks.

The Globe itself will be offline, and the stairs and valve have been removed.

“Paint removal will start soon,” said Pagliari.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $4.4 million. The expense was incorporated into the 2017 water and wastewater budget.

The federal government is contributing 50 per cent of the cost, or $2 million, while the province is chipping in with $1 million. The project needs to be completed by the March 31, 2018 to meet the federal government’s timeline.

Pagliari said repainting the globe isn’t scheduled to begin until December.

Shutting down the Globe, a co-generation methane plant at the Woodward Avenue Treatment facility, could cost the Hamilton Renewable Power Inc. about $31,831 in 2017 in lost income depending upon how officials will try to mitigate the shutdown. The company is forecasting a potential deficit of $578,468 in 2017.

In 2016 Hamilton Renewable Power Inc. earned $3.2 million in revenue, with a net income of $76,892.

The original plan, says Tom Chessman, senior vice-president for Hamilton Renewable Energy Inc., was to start the work in the summer. But the procurement process took longer than expected.