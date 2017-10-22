Hamilton globe to get ​make over later this year

Hamilton’s distinctive blue and yellow globe at the Woodward Avenue Treatment plan will be getting a $4.4 million make over later this year.
Clorinda Pagliari, communications officer for the city, stated that scaffolding will be going up around the globe this week and will take over a month to be installed. She said the paint will be removed starting within the next few weeks.
The Globe itself will be offline, and the stairs and valve have been removed.
“Paint removal will start soon,” said Pagliari.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $4.4 million. The expense was incorporated into the 2017 water and wastewater budget.
The federal government is contributing 50 per cent of the cost, or $2 million, while the province is chipping in with $1 million. The project needs to be completed by the March 31, 2018 to meet the federal government’s timeline.
Pagliari said repainting the globe isn’t scheduled to begin until December.
Shutting down the Globe, a co-generation methane plant at the Woodward Avenue Treatment facility, could cost the Hamilton Renewable Power Inc. about $31,831 in 2017 in lost income depending upon how officials will try to mitigate the shutdown. The company is forecasting a potential deficit of $578,468 in 2017.
In 2016 Hamilton Renewable Power Inc. earned $3.2 million in revenue, with a net income of $76,892.
The original plan, says Tom Chessman, senior vice-president for Hamilton Renewable Energy Inc., was to start the work in the summer. But the procurement process took longer than expected.
“The sphere (methane gas) was depleted last week,” he said.
Chessman said officials are looking at a “work around” using the digester to keep the co-generation process operating without shutting down completely the operation.
“We are actively working the process to minimize the down time,” he said.
The sphere, built in 1970 for Horton Steel Works Ltd. is a pressure vessel for the storage of methane gas, a byproduct of anaerobic sludge digestion. It has a volume of 7,600 cubic metres.
The 1.6 megawatt co-generation plant, started in 2006 by the city, converts methane into electricity and usable heat. The electricity is sold to the Ontario Power Authority under a 20-year agreement, while the heat is used for facility space heating and as part of the wastewater treatment process.
The city wholly owns Hamilton Renewable Power Inc.
An inspection of the sphere found it to be structurally sound, but it needed to be repainted because the facility had deteriorated, said officials. Once it is repainted, officials said the facility could last up to 30 years.
