Dundas Grightmire Arena construction schedule released

A detailed construction schedule released Wednesday, Oct. 18 by the City of Hamilton states construction of the addition to J.L. Grightmire Arena, will be completed on Aug. 29, 2018, leaving a week for final inspection and walk-through before the substantial completion deadline on Sept. 7.

The schedule produced by contractor Century Group Inc. leaves 10 days for "corrections of deficiencies" before total completion on Sept. 21, 2018.

University of Toronto professor of civil engineering Tamer El-Diraby, an expert in construction project management, said there is no standard scheduling practice and the length of time required for a construction project like Grightmire Arena depends on the number of crews working on the site at the same time.

"If the contractor puts in one crew, it will take (a) long time," El-Diraby stated in an email. "If the contractor puts in five crews, it will finish quickly."

He said the reason a contractor might put one crew on a project instead of five is the result of the current tight construction market.

"Not too many (crews) are available," El-Diraby said.

Century Group's formal schedule released by the city does indicate some crossover of work on different elements of the project overlapping, but does not indicate how many crews or workers will be on the site.

Century Group is also still working on renovation of the Dundas library branch. That project is expected to continue at least until the end of December, and possibly into January. A new roof is targeted for completion in about eight weeks, after which interior work can be completed. It's not clear how an apparent lack of subcontracting crews may affect both projects, but city staff say Century Group has told them they will meet the Sept. 7 substantial completion date for Grightmire Arena.

City spokesperson Clorinda Pagliari said: "The amount of people varies during the course of construction and is dependent on what trade is actually required at a given point in time."

El-Diraby said if there are "liquidated damages" or penalties for delays in the project contract "then the contractor will work hard to meet the deadline."