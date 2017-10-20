Hamilton’s facilities in need of millions of dollars in upgrades and repairs, says city staff

There are over 150 city-own facilities that are either in poor or critical condition and in need of repairs or upgrades, Hamilton city officials said.

And within 10 years there will be 260 facilities are will be in critical condition, say officials.

It means a backlog of over $216 million that is needed to make the repairs to the city’s 455 municipal buildings, plus an additional $155 million in renovations needed to make the structures conform to the province’s accessibility legislation.

The funding breakdown includes the city’s entertainment facilities in need of $45 million in repairs, $93 million for recreation facilities and corporate facilities require $78 million in upgrades.

Robyn Ellis, manager of strategic planning, told councillors during a capital budget update Oct. 20 that such facilities as Brewster Pool and fire Station 13 are in “poor” and “critical” condition, while the Hamilton Convention Centre is a “poor” facility.

“The status quo is unsustainable from an asset management perspective,” said Ellis.

The assessment is based upon the Facility Condition Index. Poor or critical means the building remains usable, but it requires an expensive retrofit or replacement of a roof or walls, say officials.

In addition, Ellis said there are 135 roofs on city-own facilities that are in need of repair or replacement, including animal control, Greensville Hall, Eastmount Elementary School and Dundas Library.

The list of city buildings also includes structures that have been shut down or will be declared surplus in the future because it would be cost prohibitive to renovate them. Last year councillors discussed potentially selling a number of recreation centres behind closed during their budget deliberations. No decision at the time was made.

Meanwhile, the proposed 2018 capital budget identifies $227 million in gross spending including just over $9.93 million funding for facilities. And for the 2019 capital budget for facilities funding is proposed to slightly increase to $9.96 million.