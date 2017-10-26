Three-year plan seeks to boost Hamilton high school co-op programs

Hamilton’s public school board is hoping to get more students to take specialist co-op programs by ensuring all high schools offer at least three choices.

Superintendent Bill Torrens said a three-year initiative will begin this fall by asking high schools presently offering two or fewer of the programs, known as Specialist High Skills Majors, to submit applications for new ones.

These include Ancaster, Delta, Orchard Park, Sherwood, Sir John A Macdonald, Waterdown, Westdale and Westmount.

Sherwood, Westmount and Waterdown will build up their offerings in the second year as well since Westmount presently has none and the others one apiece.

We want to do it in a controlled manner and we want to be focused on increasing the number of students participating in the program.

Torrens said the third year will encourage schools not meeting a Ministry of Education target of having 25 per cent of students enrolled in high skills majors to apply for additional programs.

Only Glendale, Nora Frances Henderson and Westdale presently meet that threshold and the board’s overall participation rate is about 14 per cent, he told trustees during a presentation to their program committee.

Torrens said new programs will be guided by several principles, including that they respond to student interest, are supported by co-op partners, don’t hurt other ones already in place and require limited school renovations to implement.

The board presently has 30 programs across 14 high schools — in areas like the arts, construction, hospitality and health and wellness — and students are eligible for transportation to the one closest to them if it’s not offered at their home school.

The ministry has the ultimate say on new programs because it must approve any applications.

“We want to do it in a controlled manner and we want to be focused on increasing the number of students participating in the program,” Torrens said.