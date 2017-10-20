Leftover Spencer Creek funding supports Dundas Valley sports field

Leftover funding from another local project means Dundas taxpayers won't have to directly contribute to the City of Hamilton's $250,000 contribution to the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board's $1.25-million sports field project at Dundas Valley Secondary School, anticipated next spring.

In addition to $14,000 apparently remaining from the Lower Spencer Creek sub-watershed study, $77,000 is coming from development charges — fees charged developers when applying for building permits, to support local infrastructure — and $159,000 from Dundas' ward reserve.

City finance staff said last week the $14,000 did not come from the tax levy, but was transferred to the school field contribution from a project described as "Spencer Creek WIP" or work-in-progress. City public works staff were unable to confirm whether it was the Lower Spencer Creek sub-watershed study.

Funded by cell tower rentals in Olympic Park and on the Dundas water tower, the ward reserve has been in a deficit position since 2015 — when the $159,000 expenditure was made.

The reserve currently stands at an overdrawn balance of $26,554 and is forecast to open 2018 $28,786.59 in the red.

With scheduled cell tower rental fees in 2018, the reserve is forecast to end 2018 with a positive balance of more than $109,000 and is forecast to continue growing.

No expenditures have been made from the Dundas reserve since the 2015 contribution to the Dundas Valley Secondary School field project. But after cell tower rental payments are made next year, the fund will be replenished again.

Dundas area public school trustee Greg Van Geffen said the city's full contribution will go toward the track part of the new field — but will not cover the entire cost of the new track.

"There will be an agreement specific to DVSS" for community use of the field, Van Geffen said. "All community use will be via permits with (the school board)."

Since 2009, funds from the reserve have supported purchase of land from the public school board (Dundas District sports field) for Fisher's Mill Park; a skating rink at Witherspoon Park; new stone gateway at Centennial Park; a Memorial Square drinking fountain; tools and equipment for Stewards of Cootes Paradise; and a Cootes Drive water feature.

