Hamilton police investigating Mountain carjacking

Hamilton police are investigating a carjacking on the Mountain on Oct. 18.

Spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says a Cambridge man was pumping air into his tires at the Husky gas station at 221 Limeridge Rd. E. just before midnight when three men pulled up in a dark-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and demanded the victim's car keys. One of the men was holding a gun.

The suspects — described as black and in their early to mid-20s — wore zipped up hoodies and had their faces covered, she said.

The suspects were last seen driving south on Upper Wellington in the stolen 2008 black Mitsubishi Lancer with the licence plate BYWF 304, followed by the SUV.