Hamilton police continue to investigate series of Mountain street robberies, more victims come forward

Hamilton police continue to probe a string of street robberies on the Mountain this week.

Police released information about three robberies on Oct. 17, which took place between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and the move resulted in two more reported incidents the same day involving what police believe to be the same group of male suspects.

Spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says in the newly-reported incidents, four to five men approached a car in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at about 10:15 p.m. The people in the car felt “uneasy” and started driving away. One of the suspects kicked the vehicle, damaging it, and threatened a woman in the vehicle.

One of the men is described as being 19 or 20 years old, five foot nine or five foot 10 with a moustache, short hair and a skinny build. Another suspect is described as being around the same age and tall with a beard. He was wearing jeans and a vest. A third suspect is described as being five foot five or five foot six with a black satchel and a backwards hat.

Edwards said a group of men also approached a woman in the area of Duncairn Crescent and Grenoble Road at about 11:30 p.m. They threatened her, demanded her bag and cell phone. The woman refused to hand over her phone, but gave them her cigarettes and they left.

One of the suspects is described as being 19 or 20 years old and unshaven with a moustache and a mole or birthmark on his right cheek. The other suspects were wearing masks.

Police described all three suspects as looking middle eastern.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



