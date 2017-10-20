Ontario Civilian Police Commission declines to probe Holocaust comments

The board voted in February to ask the commission to investigate Levy’s comments and Juchniewicz’s public revealing of the exchange in his letter to Murray.

The Polish congress also called on the commission to investigate Ferguson’s handling of the situation, accusing him of lack of leadership.

Though the commission opted not to formally investigate the incident, it chastised the parties involved and conveyed regret the matter had dragged on for so long.

“This was a matter that the board itself should have been able to address quickly and effectively before it got out of hand,” commission executive director Linda Lamoureuz stated in letters emailed to both the board and congress on Oct. 12.

The board discussed the letter behind closed doors just before the Oct. 19 meeting and agreed to make it public at the urging of member Terry Whitehead.

"I don't support the lack of transparency in the way we arrived at this conclusion," Whitehead said. "There's an open wound as a result of what has transpired and the only way to heal that wound is to have constructive discussion and dialogue with this board, in the context of the community.”

Whitehead, who also successfully moved a motion to ask the commission to attend a future meeting to explain how it arrived at its conclusion, received applause for his comments from dozens of members of the Polish community who came to the meeting to call for a public apology from Levy.

“I hope we can resolve this after such a lengthy period of time to everybody’s satisfaction and move forward,” Canadian Polish Congress national president Wladyslaw Lizon said. “We should be able to have courage to say sorry when it is needed.”

“The needs of the people of the City of Hamilton are more important than anybody’s ego here,” added Muslim Association of Hamilton president Javid Mirza, who also spoke at the meeting in support of the Polish community.

Juchniewicz referred all questions from reporters after the meeting to his lawyer Pamela Machado.

She said Juchniewicz was dissatisfied with the commission’s decision to not launch a formal investigation into Levy’s comment or Ferguson’s handling of it.

“The community deserves better, Mr. Juchniewicz deserves better,” she said. “I don’t know what the role of the commission is, if it’s not to handle issues like this.”

Levy, who was silent throughout the meeting, said she’s made “every attempt to try to resolve this.

“At this point, we have to discuss how we’re going to resolve this issue,” she said following the meeting. “But I remain hopeful that this matter will be resolved.”



