Dundas' 2 Hatt St approved for high priority heritage assessment

The owner of Dundas' oldest building at 2 Hatt St. asked members of Hamilton's Municipal Heritage Committee to "make a wise choice, provide good guidance and support, and make stewardship and public appreciation a hopeful endeavour rather (than) a fear instilled emergency measure."

At its Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting, the heritage committee unanimously approved a staff recommendation to undertake a cultural heritage assessment of the structure built around 1804 and assigned a high priority to the assessment. The assessment report is to be presented, with a recommendation on heritage designation, no later than July 1, 2018.

Committee members also passed a recommendation requesting city council require a cultural heritage impact assessment if there is any notice of intention to demolish or remove the building.

Andrew Galbreath, who bought 2 Hatt St. with his mother in October 2004, sent an email to heritage planner Chelsey Tyers at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 19 — an hour and 18 minutes before the committee meeting at Hamilton City Hall. The email was a late addition to the meeting agenda package.