Dundas' 2 Hatt St approved for high priority heritage assessment

The owner of Dundas' oldest building at 2 Hatt St. asked members of Hamilton's Municipal Heritage Committee to "make a wise choice, provide good guidance and support, and make stewardship and public appreciation a hopeful endeavour rather (than) a fear instilled emergency measure."
At its Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting, the heritage committee unanimously approved a staff recommendation to undertake a cultural heritage assessment of the structure built around 1804 and assigned a high priority to the assessment. The assessment report is to be presented, with a recommendation on heritage designation, no later than July 1, 2018.
Committee members also passed a recommendation requesting city council require a cultural heritage impact assessment if there is any notice of intention to demolish or remove the building.
Andrew Galbreath, who bought 2 Hatt St. with his mother in October 2004, sent an email to heritage planner Chelsey Tyers at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 19 — an hour and 18 minutes before the committee meeting at Hamilton City Hall. The email was a late addition to the meeting agenda package.
Galbreath put the building up for sale in June for $489,000. The list price subsequently dropped to $449,000. The city has considered the building vacant since May 2013.
"I can't change what your committee decides and am fine with this decision," Galbreath stated in the email. "I hope it is a well-informed choice in the long-term interest of protecting this very special building ..."
Galbreath suggested there is still much work to be done on the approximately 213-year-old structure.
"2 Hatt is a building that requires a sympathetic understanding and a little more respect from the city as a whole," he stated in the email.
Galbreath's email said he spent a lot of time, money and effort becoming familiar with the structure and its needs.
"My fire went out when my mother finally succumbed to her cancer in 2013," Galbreath stated in the email.
One committee member asked Tyers whether Galbreath was asking the committee to reject the staff recommendation to proceed with a high priority heritage assessment, or if he wanted it denied. He said the note was confusing.
"The letter isn't asking either," Tyers said.
Staff found the property met all design and heritage requirements to proceed with a cultural heritage assessment, and concluded its vacant status and the fact it is for sale contribute to the recommendation to give the assessment a high priority.
Built by Richard Hatt around 1804, the structure has been a general store, Dundas’ first post office, a blacksmith shop and a private home over the past 200 years. By 1961, the building was home to Folkes Lighting until its sale in 2004.
It was originally part of an expansive complex known as Dundas Mills, which is credited as the founding of what would eventually become the Town of Dundas.
In 2007, 2 Hatt was removed from the municipal heritage committee's list of buildings of concern. In Feb. 2009, it received a Hamilton heritage recognition award for excellence in heritage preservation.
In 2013, the city added 2 Hatt to its register of vacant buildings, and in May 2017, the city placed a certificate of tax arrears on title. As of Dec. 31, 2016, more than $35,683 in taxes was owed and an additional $10,467.43 was due by the end of September 2017.
The owner of Dundas' oldest building at 2 Hatt St. asked members of Hamilton's Municipal Heritage Committee to "make a wise choice, provide good guidance and support, and make stewardship and public appreciation a hopeful endeavour rather (than) a fear instilled emergency measure."
At its Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting, the heritage committee unanimously approved a staff recommendation to undertake a cultural heritage assessment of the structure built around 1804 and assigned a high priority to the assessment. The assessment report is to be presented, with a recommendation on heritage designation, no later than July 1, 2018.
Committee members also passed a recommendation requesting city council require a cultural heritage impact assessment if there is any notice of intention to demolish or remove the building.
Andrew Galbreath, who bought 2 Hatt St. with his mother in October 2004, sent an email to heritage planner Chelsey Tyers at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 19 — an hour and 18 minutes before the committee meeting at Hamilton City Hall. The email was a late addition to the meeting agenda package.
Galbreath put the building up for sale in June for $489,000. The list price subsequently dropped to $449,000. The city has considered the building vacant since May 2013.
"I can't change what your committee decides and am fine with this decision," Galbreath stated in the email. "I hope it is a well-informed choice in the long-term interest of protecting this very special building ..."
Galbreath suggested there is still much work to be done on the approximately 213-year-old structure.
"2 Hatt is a building that requires a sympathetic understanding and a little more respect from the city as a whole," he stated in the email.
Galbreath's email said he spent a lot of time, money and effort becoming familiar with the structure and its needs.
"My fire went out when my mother finally succumbed to her cancer in 2013," Galbreath stated in the email.
One committee member asked Tyers whether Galbreath was asking the committee to reject the staff recommendation to proceed with a high priority heritage assessment, or if he wanted it denied. He said the note was confusing.
"The letter isn't asking either," Tyers said.
Staff found the property met all design and heritage requirements to proceed with a cultural heritage assessment, and concluded its vacant status and the fact it is for sale contribute to the recommendation to give the assessment a high priority.
Built by Richard Hatt around 1804, the structure has been a general store, Dundas’ first post office, a blacksmith shop and a private home over the past 200 years. By 1961, the building was home to Folkes Lighting until its sale in 2004.
It was originally part of an expansive complex known as Dundas Mills, which is credited as the founding of what would eventually become the Town of Dundas.
In 2007, 2 Hatt was removed from the municipal heritage committee's list of buildings of concern. In Feb. 2009, it received a Hamilton heritage recognition award for excellence in heritage preservation.
In 2013, the city added 2 Hatt to its register of vacant buildings, and in May 2017, the city placed a certificate of tax arrears on title. As of Dec. 31, 2016, more than $35,683 in taxes was owed and an additional $10,467.43 was due by the end of September 2017.
The owner of Dundas' oldest building at 2 Hatt St. asked members of Hamilton's Municipal Heritage Committee to "make a wise choice, provide good guidance and support, and make stewardship and public appreciation a hopeful endeavour rather (than) a fear instilled emergency measure."
At its Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting, the heritage committee unanimously approved a staff recommendation to undertake a cultural heritage assessment of the structure built around 1804 and assigned a high priority to the assessment. The assessment report is to be presented, with a recommendation on heritage designation, no later than July 1, 2018.
Committee members also passed a recommendation requesting city council require a cultural heritage impact assessment if there is any notice of intention to demolish or remove the building.
Andrew Galbreath, who bought 2 Hatt St. with his mother in October 2004, sent an email to heritage planner Chelsey Tyers at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 19 — an hour and 18 minutes before the committee meeting at Hamilton City Hall. The email was a late addition to the meeting agenda package.
Galbreath put the building up for sale in June for $489,000. The list price subsequently dropped to $449,000. The city has considered the building vacant since May 2013.
"I can't change what your committee decides and am fine with this decision," Galbreath stated in the email. "I hope it is a well-informed choice in the long-term interest of protecting this very special building ..."
Galbreath suggested there is still much work to be done on the approximately 213-year-old structure.
"2 Hatt is a building that requires a sympathetic understanding and a little more respect from the city as a whole," he stated in the email.
Galbreath's email said he spent a lot of time, money and effort becoming familiar with the structure and its needs.
"My fire went out when my mother finally succumbed to her cancer in 2013," Galbreath stated in the email.
One committee member asked Tyers whether Galbreath was asking the committee to reject the staff recommendation to proceed with a high priority heritage assessment, or if he wanted it denied. He said the note was confusing.
"The letter isn't asking either," Tyers said.
Staff found the property met all design and heritage requirements to proceed with a cultural heritage assessment, and concluded its vacant status and the fact it is for sale contribute to the recommendation to give the assessment a high priority.
Built by Richard Hatt around 1804, the structure has been a general store, Dundas’ first post office, a blacksmith shop and a private home over the past 200 years. By 1961, the building was home to Folkes Lighting until its sale in 2004.
It was originally part of an expansive complex known as Dundas Mills, which is credited as the founding of what would eventually become the Town of Dundas.
In 2007, 2 Hatt was removed from the municipal heritage committee's list of buildings of concern. In Feb. 2009, it received a Hamilton heritage recognition award for excellence in heritage preservation.
In 2013, the city added 2 Hatt to its register of vacant buildings, and in May 2017, the city placed a certificate of tax arrears on title. As of Dec. 31, 2016, more than $35,683 in taxes was owed and an additional $10,467.43 was due by the end of September 2017.