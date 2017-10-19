Federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer says Liberal finance minister losing confidence among Canadians

Ontario Finance Minister Bill Morneau is losing the confidence of Canadians, but it’s too early to demand his resignation, says the federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer.
Morneau didn’t sell his assets or place them in a blind trust before assuming the job of finance minister, putting him in a serious conflict of interest, said Scheer.
“He’s got a conflict of interest in a specific way,” said Scheer in an interview after speaking to about 200 people during a luncheon at the Hamilton Convention Centre Oct. 19. “Not selling or putting your assets in a blind trust means you know exactly how your wealth is structured then to go and set legislation, regulate markets and set policy. That is very troubling.”
Scheer said before calling for his resignation, Conservatives want to give Morneau an opportunity to “come clean” about “what he did and why he did it.”
“This isn’t about partisanship. This isn’t about scoring political points. This is about maintaining the confidence of Canadians they have in the finance minister,” said Scheer.
The Tory leader’s comments come as Morneau recently announced he is placing his assets in a blind trust and divesting shares worth about $20 million in his family-built company, Morneau Shepell, a human resources and pension management company his father founded.
He has been under fire after the media reported he didn’t put his business assets in a blind trust.
Scheer, 38, who was elected party leader in May in a close race with 13 other candidates including Maxime Bernier, said Canadians don’t have any trust in the Liberals’ tax policies that were released earlier this summer that targets small businesses owners. Recently the Liberals are “stepping back” from a few of their contentious tax reform proposals, such as the one that would have restricted the conversion of income into capital gains. The proposal made it more difficult for farmers and other business owners to pass on their businesses to their children.
Earlier this week the Liberals announced it would reject another proposed measure that would have had a negative impact on the intergenerational transfer of family businesses and they will scale back a plan to crack down on passive investment income. The Liberals announced plans to cut the small business tax rate from 10.5 per cent to nine per cent by 2019.
“We believe very strongly the finance minister’s policies have a negative effect on Canadians, a negative effect on jobs.,” said Scheer. “They are a tax burden on working families.”
During his estimated 15 minute speech and estimated half-hour question and answer session moderated by Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet, Scheer, who was making his first visit to Hamilton as party leader, emphasized his first order of business once elected prime minister will be to repeal the Liberals’ carbon tax. His received a loud applause.
The pro-Conservative crowd also backed his plans to cut taxes, balance the budget within two years of a Conservative term, while also focusing on paying down the debt, eliminating corporate welfare to companies such as Bombardier, remove the GST and HST on heating products, and sign more free trade deals.
“Government can do more by unleashing the power of the private sector by getting out of the way,” he said.
He touched on his “concern” about a United States government under President Donald Trump that has grown more protectionist over the years; condemned the Liberals for cancelling the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipeline projects, but still allowing foreign oil to be imported.
Scheer said in an interview he is opposed to the Quebec’s National Assembly’s approval this week of Bill 62 that bans public workers and anyone receiving public services from wearing the niqab or any other face covering.
“I’m not in favour of any level of government that limits the freedom of individuals to express themselves or to practice their religion,” he said.
“I don’t want to see any individuals in any part of Canada not be free to express themselves. I will fight to make sure that freedom is protected.”
Scheer, who acknowledges he is a “very positive person by nature” was asked by Duncan Beattie, a former Hamilton Mountain Tory MP from 1972 to 1974 and again from 1979 to 1980 if the Saskatchewan MP ever got mad.
“Yes, for sure,” said Scheer, while admitting he usually has a smile on his face.
He is attempting to put a positive face on the Conservative party and its policies who he says is unfairly characterized as negative.
“Conservatives are about freedom, better communities, lower burdens, if that is not a positive message, I don’t know what is. Canadians want a politician with an aspirational message.”
