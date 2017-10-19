Federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer says Liberal finance minister losing confidence among Canadians

During his estimated 15 minute speech and estimated half-hour question and answer session moderated by Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet, Scheer, who was making his first visit to Hamilton as party leader, emphasized his first order of business once elected prime minister will be to repeal the Liberals’ carbon tax. His received a loud applause.

The pro-Conservative crowd also backed his plans to cut taxes, balance the budget within two years of a Conservative term, while also focusing on paying down the debt, eliminating corporate welfare to companies such as Bombardier, remove the GST and HST on heating products, and sign more free trade deals.

“Government can do more by unleashing the power of the private sector by getting out of the way,” he said.

He touched on his “concern” about a United States government under President Donald Trump that has grown more protectionist over the years; condemned the Liberals for cancelling the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipeline projects, but still allowing foreign oil to be imported.

Scheer said in an interview he is opposed to the Quebec’s National Assembly’s approval this week of Bill 62 that bans public workers and anyone receiving public services from wearing the niqab or any other face covering.

“I’m not in favour of any level of government that limits the freedom of individuals to express themselves or to practice their religion,” he said.

“I don’t want to see any individuals in any part of Canada not be free to express themselves. I will fight to make sure that freedom is protected.”

Scheer, who acknowledges he is a “very positive person by nature” was asked by Duncan Beattie, a former Hamilton Mountain Tory MP from 1972 to 1974 and again from 1979 to 1980 if the Saskatchewan MP ever got mad.

“Yes, for sure,” said Scheer, while admitting he usually has a smile on his face.

He is attempting to put a positive face on the Conservative party and its policies who he says is unfairly characterized as negative.

“Conservatives are about freedom, better communities, lower burdens, if that is not a positive message, I don’t know what is. Canadians want a politician with an aspirational message.”