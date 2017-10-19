Ontario government supports poverty-reduction programs in Hamilton

Food4 Kids founder Lena Bassford started providing backpacks filled with nutritious food to children who were desperately hungry six years ago in Halton Region because she discovered local food banks were not meeting the need.
The organization was able to help 65 kids from three Halton-area schools who sometimes went an entire weekend without eating.
“We truly want to make a difference,” said Bassford.
In 2017, Food4Kids now loads up backpacks for about 1,700 children from 115 schools in the Halton, Hamilton and surrounding area. And they are expanding the program in Kitchener-Waterloo from 150 children in 2016 to 300 this year and in Brantford the number of children will jump from 60 to 200, including youths from the Six Nations area.
“It’s not just about the food,” said Bassford. “This is about kids and the community that cares about them. All the money in the world cannot pay for that sense of hope.”
To help Food4Kids expand its program, the Ontario Minister Responsible for Poverty Reduction Strategy, Peter Milczyn, was at the charitable organization’s west Hamilton office Oct. 17 announcing over $250,000 will be provided to them. In addition, $270,000 was announced for Centre 3 Hamilton, which assists youths who have completed employment programs.
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who along with Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin took part in the announcement, said despite the city’s economic revival poverty remains a persistent blight.
He said there are 12,000 families, including 4,000 children, in the city using food banks every month.
“The need is great,” said Eisenberger.
The funding was from the province’s Local Poverty Reduction Strategy fund’s final phase. The government earmarked $16 million to 48 organizations across the province for projects focused on increasing food security, find good jobs and end homelessness.
The funding is only for two years, during that time the organizations are required to provide valuable data to the province on how their projects are impacting the community.
Milczyn said the grant will “help them expand and grow but also to study and measure what they’re doing and how efficient they are.”
The information collected will be provided to the province where it will be analyzed and reviewed, but then it will be publicly available to be studied, said Milczyn.
“We will share it,” he said. “Gathering the data is the first step in a data-driven evidence-based approach. We want best practices to be known.”
Food4Kids also received in 2016 from the Ontario Trillium Fund $218,300 for two years, while Centre 3 received $225,000 for three years, plus $145,000 over two years from the Ontario Trillium Fund.
Graeme Dempster, spokesperson for the Ministry of Community and Social Services said money from the Ontario Trillium Fund is “not the same” as the Local Poverty Reduction Strategy program.
Bassford said her group will collect the information and send it off to the province for review in the hopes that their idea can be replicated. She said Food4Kids is already establishing models in other nearby areas, including Niagara starting in early 2018. She said the funding will help to evaluate the impact the Food4kids program has in various communities, finding the right schools and what kind of impact the program is having. Also in need of review is how the program helps to reduce the stress levels of parents and the psychological impact of poverty on families.
Bassford said once the project is completed in 2019, she will attempt to replace the money to keep the programs operating.
“This is about children and feeding children,” she said.
