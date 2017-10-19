Ontario government supports poverty-reduction programs in Hamilton

The funding is only for two years, during that time the organizations are required to provide valuable data to the province on how their projects are impacting the community.

Milczyn said the grant will “help them expand and grow but also to study and measure what they’re doing and how efficient they are.”

The information collected will be provided to the province where it will be analyzed and reviewed, but then it will be publicly available to be studied, said Milczyn.

“We will share it,” he said. “Gathering the data is the first step in a data-driven evidence-based approach. We want best practices to be known.”

Food4Kids also received in 2016 from the Ontario Trillium Fund $218,300 for two years, while Centre 3 received $225,000 for three years, plus $145,000 over two years from the Ontario Trillium Fund.

Graeme Dempster, spokesperson for the Ministry of Community and Social Services said money from the Ontario Trillium Fund is “not the same” as the Local Poverty Reduction Strategy program.

Bassford said her group will collect the information and send it off to the province for review in the hopes that their idea can be replicated. She said Food4Kids is already establishing models in other nearby areas, including Niagara starting in early 2018. She said the funding will help to evaluate the impact the Food4kids program has in various communities, finding the right schools and what kind of impact the program is having. Also in need of review is how the program helps to reduce the stress levels of parents and the psychological impact of poverty on families.

Bassford said once the project is completed in 2019, she will attempt to replace the money to keep the programs operating.

“This is about children and feeding children,” she said.