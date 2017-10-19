Final phase of Wilson Street reconstruction to be finished by mid-November

The final phase of the long-running, multi-year Wilson Street reconstruction project is nearly completed.

And Coun. Lloyd Ferguson couldn’t be happier.

"We're done," said Ferguson. "We are not going to interrupt anybody anymore, at least not if I'm around. Wilson Street is finished from coast to coast."

Work began in April to upgrade the portion of Wilson Street between Hamilton Drive and 150 metres east of Seminole Drive. The $3.6 million projected included upgrading 13,000 metres of road, replacing 670 linear metres of storm sewers and 1,000 linear metres of new water mains and the installation of three concrete street lights.

Once completed Wilson Street will have been upgraded to an urban roadway with two lanes of traffic, a centre turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and curbs.

The project hit a bump in the road late in the spring when the contractor, Coco Paving, “opened up” the road and discovered the street’s 36-inch sanitary sewer had “rusted through” and needed to be replaced. Four other pipes empty into the larger sewer pipe, including a 14-inch pipe that services the Ancaster Business Park. The discovery meant an extra month of work, which now should be completed by Nov. 15.

Ferguson said curbs were formed and built a few weeks ago, and Wilson Street has been opened but allowing only one lane of traffic until the end of the month.

Even though the work will meet the city’s scheduled deadline of November, Ferguson said it should “have gone quicker.”

“It took way too long,” he said.

Ferguson had criticized the contractor for not using more work crews on the project.