Final phase of Wilson Street reconstruction to be finished by mid-November

The final phase of the long-running, multi-year Wilson Street reconstruction project is nearly completed.
And Coun. Lloyd Ferguson couldn’t be happier.
"We're done," said Ferguson. "We are not going to interrupt anybody anymore, at least not if I'm around. Wilson Street is finished from coast to coast."
Work began in April to upgrade the portion of Wilson Street between Hamilton Drive and 150 metres east of Seminole Drive. The $3.6 million projected included upgrading 13,000 metres of road, replacing 670 linear metres of storm sewers and 1,000 linear metres of new water mains and the installation of three concrete street lights.
Once completed Wilson Street will have been upgraded to an urban roadway with two lanes of traffic, a centre turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and curbs.
The project hit a bump in the road late in the spring when the contractor, Coco Paving, “opened up” the road and discovered the street’s 36-inch sanitary sewer had “rusted through” and needed to be replaced. Four other pipes empty into the larger sewer pipe, including a 14-inch pipe that services the Ancaster Business Park. The discovery meant an extra month of work, which now should be completed by Nov. 15.
Ferguson said curbs were formed and built a few weeks ago, and Wilson Street has been opened but allowing only one lane of traffic until the end of the month.
Even though the work will meet the city’s scheduled deadline of November, Ferguson said it should “have gone quicker.”
“It took way too long,” he said.
Ferguson had criticized the contractor for not using more work crews on the project.
Ferguson praised residents for putting up with the traffic tie-ups this year, and during the past road work along Wilson Street. The final phase was especially difficult for motorists because the contractor had to close the access to Amberly Blvd. from Wilson Street, hindering vehicles from trying to avoid the construction.
“People have been very patient,” he said. “They have really sucked it up.”
Wilson Street’s reconstruction has been one of the longer ongoing infrastructure projects in Ancaster and across the city. It started in 2012 when the major part of the street was redeveloped from Halson Street to Fiddler’s Green Road. The $4-million project involved sewer and water main replacements, the installation of a gateway feature at Halson and Wilson streets and the installation of decorative street lighting.
In 2013 about $500,000 was spend on Wilson Street from Halson to Rousseau that included new curbs, improved pedestrian sidewalks and decorative flower pots.
In addition, new pedestrian crosswalks have been installed along Wilson Street, which have received positive reviews. The crosswalks are at Wilson and Todd streets where C.H. Bray Elementary School is located nearby; Wilson and Orchard Drive so youths and adults can safety get to Spring Valley Arena and Wilson at Amberly Blvd.
The final phase of the long-running, multi-year Wilson Street reconstruction project is nearly completed.
And Coun. Lloyd Ferguson couldn’t be happier.
"We're done," said Ferguson. "We are not going to interrupt anybody anymore, at least not if I'm around. Wilson Street is finished from coast to coast."
Work began in April to upgrade the portion of Wilson Street between Hamilton Drive and 150 metres east of Seminole Drive. The $3.6 million projected included upgrading 13,000 metres of road, replacing 670 linear metres of storm sewers and 1,000 linear metres of new water mains and the installation of three concrete street lights.
Once completed Wilson Street will have been upgraded to an urban roadway with two lanes of traffic, a centre turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and curbs.
The project hit a bump in the road late in the spring when the contractor, Coco Paving, “opened up” the road and discovered the street’s 36-inch sanitary sewer had “rusted through” and needed to be replaced. Four other pipes empty into the larger sewer pipe, including a 14-inch pipe that services the Ancaster Business Park. The discovery meant an extra month of work, which now should be completed by Nov. 15.
Ferguson said curbs were formed and built a few weeks ago, and Wilson Street has been opened but allowing only one lane of traffic until the end of the month.
Even though the work will meet the city’s scheduled deadline of November, Ferguson said it should “have gone quicker.”
“It took way too long,” he said.
Ferguson had criticized the contractor for not using more work crews on the project.
Ferguson praised residents for putting up with the traffic tie-ups this year, and during the past road work along Wilson Street. The final phase was especially difficult for motorists because the contractor had to close the access to Amberly Blvd. from Wilson Street, hindering vehicles from trying to avoid the construction.
“People have been very patient,” he said. “They have really sucked it up.”
Wilson Street’s reconstruction has been one of the longer ongoing infrastructure projects in Ancaster and across the city. It started in 2012 when the major part of the street was redeveloped from Halson Street to Fiddler’s Green Road. The $4-million project involved sewer and water main replacements, the installation of a gateway feature at Halson and Wilson streets and the installation of decorative street lighting.
In 2013 about $500,000 was spend on Wilson Street from Halson to Rousseau that included new curbs, improved pedestrian sidewalks and decorative flower pots.
In addition, new pedestrian crosswalks have been installed along Wilson Street, which have received positive reviews. The crosswalks are at Wilson and Todd streets where C.H. Bray Elementary School is located nearby; Wilson and Orchard Drive so youths and adults can safety get to Spring Valley Arena and Wilson at Amberly Blvd.
The final phase of the long-running, multi-year Wilson Street reconstruction project is nearly completed.
And Coun. Lloyd Ferguson couldn’t be happier.
"We're done," said Ferguson. "We are not going to interrupt anybody anymore, at least not if I'm around. Wilson Street is finished from coast to coast."
Work began in April to upgrade the portion of Wilson Street between Hamilton Drive and 150 metres east of Seminole Drive. The $3.6 million projected included upgrading 13,000 metres of road, replacing 670 linear metres of storm sewers and 1,000 linear metres of new water mains and the installation of three concrete street lights.
Once completed Wilson Street will have been upgraded to an urban roadway with two lanes of traffic, a centre turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and curbs.
The project hit a bump in the road late in the spring when the contractor, Coco Paving, “opened up” the road and discovered the street’s 36-inch sanitary sewer had “rusted through” and needed to be replaced. Four other pipes empty into the larger sewer pipe, including a 14-inch pipe that services the Ancaster Business Park. The discovery meant an extra month of work, which now should be completed by Nov. 15.
Ferguson said curbs were formed and built a few weeks ago, and Wilson Street has been opened but allowing only one lane of traffic until the end of the month.
Even though the work will meet the city’s scheduled deadline of November, Ferguson said it should “have gone quicker.”
“It took way too long,” he said.
Ferguson had criticized the contractor for not using more work crews on the project.
Ferguson praised residents for putting up with the traffic tie-ups this year, and during the past road work along Wilson Street. The final phase was especially difficult for motorists because the contractor had to close the access to Amberly Blvd. from Wilson Street, hindering vehicles from trying to avoid the construction.
“People have been very patient,” he said. “They have really sucked it up.”
Wilson Street’s reconstruction has been one of the longer ongoing infrastructure projects in Ancaster and across the city. It started in 2012 when the major part of the street was redeveloped from Halson Street to Fiddler’s Green Road. The $4-million project involved sewer and water main replacements, the installation of a gateway feature at Halson and Wilson streets and the installation of decorative street lighting.
In 2013 about $500,000 was spend on Wilson Street from Halson to Rousseau that included new curbs, improved pedestrian sidewalks and decorative flower pots.
In addition, new pedestrian crosswalks have been installed along Wilson Street, which have received positive reviews. The crosswalks are at Wilson and Todd streets where C.H. Bray Elementary School is located nearby; Wilson and Orchard Drive so youths and adults can safety get to Spring Valley Arena and Wilson at Amberly Blvd.