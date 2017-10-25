Fallfest returns to Concession Street

Don’t be surprised if you see a long line of little ones in costume on Concession Street this Saturday.

The costume parade is part of Fallfest, a 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event sponsored by the Concession Street Business Improvement Area featuring street musicians, vendors and a pumpkin contest.

BIA executive director Cristina Geissler noted with the closure earlier this year of the Royal Bank, the bank parking lot is no longer available and all of the music will take place at four locations along the street, similar to Sidewalk Sounds.

“People really liked that,” said Geissler.

The Al Corbeil Duo will be playing in front of The Zoetic, The Vaudevillian will perform in front of the library, Mike Maguire will be at Relay Coffee and The Soul Cats will perform in front of Papa Leo's Restaurant.

The music is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Geissler said the costume parade will begin in front of the library at 11 a.m.

“We’re inviting the community to bring their kids in full costume,” she said.

The youngsters will walk east along Concession to St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church where they will -- with assistance from costumed guides -- cross the street and walk west to The Zoetic, at Upper Wentworth, where the parade wraps up.

Geissler said nearly 500 youngsters took part in the parade last year and organizers are expecting a similar turnout given good weather and many business owners will be handing out candy to the children.