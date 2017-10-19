Hamilton police looking for suspects in three Mountain street robberies

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four or five men suspected of three street robberies on the Mountain on Oct. 17.

Spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says four or five suspects approached a man and demanded he turn over his phone in the area of West 5th Street, just north of Brantdale Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. The victim was assaulted from behind.

Five suspects also approached a man and demanded his phone, backpack and cash near Upper Wentworth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at about 9:45 p.m. The victim also was assaulted and two of the suspects were brandishing weapons, she said.

Edwards said five suspects later approached two male youths and demanded their phones and wallets near Sanatorium Road and Scenic Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Both victims also were assaulted.