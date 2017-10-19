Hamilton police looking for suspects in three Mountain street robberies

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four or five men suspected of three street robberies on the Mountain on Oct. 17.
Spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says four or five suspects approached a man and demanded he turn over his phone in the area of West 5th Street, just north of Brantdale Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. The victim was assaulted from behind.
Five suspects also approached a man and demanded his phone, backpack and cash near Upper Wentworth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at about 9:45 p.m. The victim also was assaulted and two of the suspects were brandishing weapons, she said.
Edwards said five suspects later approached two male youths and demanded their phones and wallets near Sanatorium Road and Scenic Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Both victims also were assaulted.
The suspects were wearing masks in all three robberies, she said.
All suspects are described as black or possibly black. One is described as being 18 years old, six foot and dressed in all black. Another also is described as being 18 and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt. Two other suspects both were wearing face masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
