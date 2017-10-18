Hamilton to require security groups to be licensed for City Hall events

Hamilton politicians will require groups who want protection for their events held outside City Hall will have to hire security firms that are licensed.

“We need to respond to the crisis,” said Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green, who proposed the motion.

The action to regulate outside groups that provide security duties on city property was prompted by the July 29 event where the group Canadian Three Percenters was a security detail for a rally held by the Canadian Combat Coalition, a right-wing organization.

The coalition held the event to protest against the federal government’s anti-Islamophobia Motion 103.

“This motion is not about freedom of peaceful assembly,” said Green. “People have the right to be racists and bigots. They have the right to assemble. What I’m concerned about is having a para-military security ( group and) no process in place to account for the safety of people.”

He said the Canada Three Percenters “should not be providing security on public property.”

Rom D’Angelo, director of Fleet and Facilities Management, said groups if they need to have security are required to hire licensed firms. He said there are only about one per cent of the events held at City Hall where groups are required or will have a security detail. D’Angelo said city staff were unaware the Canadian Three Percenters was providing security for the event.

The group is an American-based “patriot movement” that pledges resistance against enemies foreign or domestic. The group’s stated primary purpose is to protect constitutional rights. Their name is derived from a claim that only three per cent of the population of the thirteen British colonies of North America fought the British in the American Revolution.

D’Angelo said groups who apply to the city to hold an event outside City Hall can be required by staff to hire a third-party licensed security firm for the event.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, it requires only police officers can direct traffic at intersections. It means organizers of larger events usually hire paid-duty officers for traffic management services.