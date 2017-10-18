Conservative leader Andrew Scheer visits Hamilton Oct. 19

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will be visiting Hamilton for the first time since he took over the party from former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Scheer will be speaking at a lunchtime event at the Hamilton Convention Centre scheduled for 12:30 p.m. until about 1:30 p.m.
The event, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet, who is also the party’s national caucus chair, will include a light lunch and a question and answer session.
After the event, his schedule includes touring the city including visiting local businesses.
During his leadership campaign, Scheer visited Hamilton in December 20016. At the breakfast meeting, Scheer, who called himself a “real Conservative,” talked about tackling the funding of the CBC, improving security to investigate immigrants, cutting corporate taxes, opposing the carbon tax and building the Northern Gateway project.
Scheer, 38, emerged from a crowded field to take 50.95 per cent of the votes in the 12th and final ballot against Maxime Bernier during the leadership vote May 27.
In a recent Forum poll, if Canadians voted in a federal election today, the firm contends the Conservatives under Scheer would have a 169-seat minority government, with the Liberals capturing 130 seats and the Jagmeet Singh-led NDP party would have 26 seats.
