Conervative Leader Andrew Scheer visits Hamilton Oct. 19

The federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will be visiting Hamilton for the first time since he took over the party from former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Scheer will be speaking at a lunchtime event at the Hamilton Convention Centre scheduled for 12:30 p.m. until about 1:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet, who is also the party’s national caucus chair, will include a light lunch and a question and answer session.

After the event his schedule includes touring the city including visiting local businesses.