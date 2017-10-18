Two Hamilton men arrested in Stoney Creek, Mountain bank robberies

Two Hamilton men face charges in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Stoney Creek and on the Mountain this week.
Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says a man sporting a disguise entered the Scotiabank at 155 Green Rd. on Oct. 17 at about 3 p.m. and robbed a teller of money. A plain clothes officer who was in the area saw a suspect with what was believed to be a fake beard walk across the parking lot into the bank. The officer kept a lookout and when the suspect left the bank, arrested him with the help of a civilian.
Edwards said police continued to investigate the robbery and found a second man in a vehicle believed to be the getaway driver.
The men also were responsible for another robbery at the Royal Bank at 752 Upper James St. on Oct. 16 just before 6 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle had been seen fleeing the area, she said.
No weapon was seen in the robberies and no one was injured.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a disguise with intent and a 37-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact by Det. Const. Ryan Hay at 905-546 8938 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
