Two Hamilton men arrested in Stoney Creek, Mountain bank robberies

Two Hamilton men face charges in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Stoney Creek and on the Mountain this week.

Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards says a man sporting a disguise entered the Scotiabank at 155 Green Rd. on Oct. 17 at about 3 p.m. and robbed a teller of money. A plain clothes officer who was in the area saw a suspect with what was believed to be a fake beard walk across the parking lot into the bank. The officer kept a lookout and when the suspect left the bank, arrested him with the help of a civilian.

Edwards said police continued to investigate the robbery and found a second man in a vehicle believed to be the getaway driver.

The men also were responsible for another robbery at the Royal Bank at 752 Upper James St. on Oct. 16 just before 6 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle had been seen fleeing the area, she said.