Winona Costco set to open Nov. 2

Costco Wholesale Canada has announced on its Facebook page the long-awaited Stoney Creek location will officially open Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m.
Located at 1330 South Service Road in the community of Winona, the new Costco will anchor the $85-million Winona Crossing complex. The Costco warehouse will include all of the features associated with the company's newer stores, including a gas bar.
As of Oct. 18, more than 2,300 people had indicated they plan to attend the Nov. 2 grand opening, according to a tally on the Costco Facebook page.
Once it's fully completed, the Winona Crossing development is expected to cover about 17.37 hectares, with 444,759 square feet of commercial space.
Along with Costco, other proposed businesses include Royal Bank, LCBO, Turtle Jacks, Pet Value, Pita Pit, Burger King, Tim Hortons, Booster Juice, Subway, and Sunset Grill. The development is also expected to include a grocery store, a pharmacy and a City of Hamilton transit hub.
