Winona Costco set to open Nov. 2

Costco Wholesale Canada has announced on its Facebook page the long-awaited Stoney Creek location will officially open Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m.

Located at 1330 South Service Road in the community of Winona, the new Costco will anchor the $85-million Winona Crossing complex. The Costco warehouse will include all of the features associated with the company's newer stores, including a gas bar.

As of Oct. 18, more than 2,300 people had indicated they plan to attend the Nov. 2 grand opening, according to a tally on the Costco Facebook page.

Once it's fully completed, the Winona Crossing development is expected to cover about 17.37 hectares, with 444,759 square feet of commercial space.