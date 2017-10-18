Inch/Eastmount community association in the works

Al Baker is looking to build a “sense of community” in the Inch Park and Eastmount neighbourhoods of the north-central Mountain.

The married father of three who lives near Inch Park is trying to get the fledgling Inch/Eastmount Hub, a new neighbourhood association, off the ground.

“I’ve been trying to get this going for a couple of years now,” said Baker who has attended other neighbourhood association meetings and obtained $500 through the city’s neighbourhood engagement program to get a bunch of post cards printed promoting the new group that have been handed out around the community.

He said 10 people came out to a meeting at Inch Park Arena on Sept. 27 and he’s hoping more will attend the next meeting slated for Nov 2, 6:15 p.m. at the Concession Street library.

“We want this to be entirely a resident-led initiative,” said Baker who noted the group is still in the very early stages.

He would like to have an official founding meeting and election of officers before Christmas.

Baker said he figures the two neighbourhoods have as many as 10,000 residents and combining them into one association makes sense as they both share Concession Street, the local library, some schools and have similar demographics.

While there is no official list of issues the group would like City Hall to address yet, Baker said drinking fountains at Inch Park and community barbecues and move nights are some of the ideas that have been tossed around.