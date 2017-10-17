Hamilton Coun. briefs: honouring a heroic soldier; Amazon bid and limiting pawnbrokers

Limiting where pawnbrokers can locate

Hamilton Mountain Councillor Tom Jackson wants the province to allow the municipality to regulate where and the number of pawnbrokers and second-hand goods shops can be in the city.

A motion, introduced and approved at the Oct. 11 council meeting, stated Hamilton has approved licenses for 112 jewelry and precious metals, second-hand goods and pawnbroker businesses.

Jackson has said earlier that the current Pawnbrokers Act, passed in the 19th century, is outdated and should be reviewed by the provincial government .

Jackson was prompted to target pawnbrokers and how they operated their business after residents told him of stories of how they have had trouble reacquiring family belongings that had been stolen from them. Jackson called one person’s experience a nightmare that revealed a “deeper, darker” proliferation of activities by these businesses.

Area-rating fund review

Hamilton resident Gabriel Nicholson has asked councillors to audit the money wards 1 to 8 have received over the last seven years.

Nicholson, in a letter to council, wanted to know where the money has gone that the eight wards received through the area rating special capital re-investment policy that was created in 2012.

He said each year the eight wards pay into the special levy to address infrastructure needs. Instead, he said, there have been instances of councillors using the money for non-capital projects, such as for the Westdale Theatre, and other projects. Nicholson in his letter, stated he wanted the special levy to be revoked and an audit conducted.

Hamilton politicians referred the letter to the audit, finance and administration committee.

Juno Awards 2019

Hamilton politicians confirmed it will spend $550,000 to help host the 2019 Juno Awards.

The city, which hosted the 2015 Juno Awards, will apply to be the host for the 2019 event. In addition, politicians agreed to inform the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences the city was prepared to host the event permanently or at least over a four-year period.

It will cost the city about $1.5 million to host the awards – the same amount when it helped organize it two years ago - with the rest of the funding coming from private contributions and the provincial government.

London has also indicated it wants to host the event in 2019.

Hamilton’s recreational staff told councillors officials from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences encouraged the city to make a bid to host the event for 2019.

Hamilton’s quest for Amazon

Hamilton City Manager Chris Murray says he recently met with Ed Clark, the former president of TD Bank, who is heading the province’s application bid to secure Amazon’s second headquarters.

Murray told councillors that Hamilton’s bid is moving forward with assistance from various consultants. Politicians in September approved spending $500,000 for the bid. Murray said the city will meet the Oct. 19 deadline.

There are more than 100 U.S. states, municipalities, counties and provinces vying to be the place that Amazon selects to become the second headquarters for the Seattle-based company. Other places submitting bids include Buffalo, Vancouver, Boston, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina, Atlanta, and Dallas. One place that keeps getting mentioned as a possible destination is Denver, Colorado.

Moody’s Analytics released a 10 best cities for Amazon to consider, with Austin, Texas topping the list, followed by Philadelphia, Rochester and Pittsburgh. The New York metropolitan area ranked sixth.

Amazon has identified a number of criteria it needs, including a population of one million; located near an airport; availability of skilled labour; good public transit; educational institutions; and a sizable parcel of shovel-ready land. Amazon is also looking at potential tax breaks and grants. For instance New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Amazon would get a $7 billion in tax breaks if it selects Newark.

The winning municipality will see a $5 billion economic boost in capital funding, including 50,000 quality jobs that pay on average $100,000 per year.