Hamilton school boards eye ‘drastic steps’ on bus driver shortage

Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards were set to unveil a strategy this week to resolve an ongoing school bus driver shortage that continues to affect more than 1,300 students.

Public board chair Todd White said some potentially “drastic steps” were to be discussed at a Tuesday afternoon meeting with the transportation consortium that oversees busing for the two boards.

Figures provided by his board prior to the meeting showed little change from recent weeks, with the 1,319 students experiencing delays down slightly from the 1,414 on the first day of school on Sept. 5.

There were also still 18 routes without drivers, one more than on Sept. 5. Average delays were virtually the same at 17 minutes. Delays of 10 minutes or less aren’t reported.

One way or another we have to look at recruitment, look at incentives, and determine what it takes to get drivers on the road.

“It’s not unfortunately unexpected because we haven’t seen much movement for the past number of weeks,” White said shortly before the meeting.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be taking drastic steps one way or another to ensure that we rectify the problem.”

White said he expected the meeting to discuss measures not taken by other boards experiencing similar shortages, including possible incentives to entice retired and new drivers.

He said switching bus companies and routes will also be on the table, but recruiting drivers will be the focus.

“One way or another we have to look at recruitment, look at incentives, and determine what it takes to get drivers on the road,” White said.

“And whatever the answer to that question is, I think our boards should implement as soon as possible.”