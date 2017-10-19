Seniors housing eyed at Lake Avenue School

“We know that reciprocal approach saves us each millions,” said White, who is trustee for the area.

“This is a good example of that and there are other reciprocal pieces on this property that will be beneficial to the community, to the students, to the school.”

Councillor Chad Collins, who represents the area, said the plan reflects a much-improved relationship between the board and city in recent years and the looming provincial election should help get the province onside.

He said he’d prefer the seniors housing and other elements in the nine-storey building to be attached to the recreation centre rather than in a standalone location, but he’s hopeful Queen’s Park will support the concept and let the city and board sort out those details.

Collins said the cost won’t be the issue because the city has budgeted money for the rec centre expansion and to increase Hamilton’s stock of affordable housing.

“The budgets are ours,” he said. “Usually the resources are traditionally the issue that prevents us from doing something, but in this case it’s simply a bureaucratic process that we have to get through at Queen’s Park.”

Flamborough Coun. Judy Partridge said she’s hopeful the project can proceed as quickly as possible.

“I just think this is a hugely valuable opportunity to take advantage of that particular location,” she said. “I think this could really be a model for southern Ontario going forward.”



