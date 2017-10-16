Stoney Creek resident calls for end to soaping incidents at Augustus Jones Fountain

Groves said a closed-circuit television camera to keep an eye on activity at the fountain would be a much better investment.

The camera could be mounted somewhere close to the fountain and monitored by local businesses that are open during the wee hours, when cases of vandalism are more likely to occur, she said.

Groves said if anyone sees suspicious behaviour, they could call 911 and have the police deal with the vandals.

If they miss the vandalism occurrence, the police still would have sound evidence to search for the perpetrators, she said.

Groves said the mere presence of a sign that says ‘This area is under 24-hour surveillance,’ more police driving by or better lighting at the site might even do the trick.

“Something needs to be done before this type of incident morphs into something else. We are a nice neighbourhood and we want to keep it that way,” she said. “Jesus said do onto others as you would have them do onto you. You wouldn’t want anybody to wreck your bike or dent your car, so leave the public places alone, let people enjoy them.”

Asked if the city would explore the idea of a closed-circuit television camera near the fountain, Bunn said cleanup costs are cheaper than monitoring costs.

“Our aim is to deal with the soap as soon as possible to take away the visual of foam spilling over, so that the vandals do not get the attention that they are seeking,” she said. “We ask for the public to be aware of the situation and call the police, if they see this happening.”



