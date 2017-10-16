Stoney Creek resident calls for end to soaping incidents at Augustus Jones Fountain

Fran Groves is hoping to see an end to individuals adding soap to the Augustus Jones Fountain and disrupting the flow of the landmark on the corner of Jones and King streets.
“I just want the soaping stopped,” the Stoney Creek resident says. “One vandalism incident leads to another, if people are allowed to get away with it.”
Groves’ comments come after somebody mixed soap into the fountain on Oct. 7.
The soaping was reported to the city on Oct. 11 and cleaned up by staff the same day.
It’s the latest incident following one in late July and seven others this year.
Manager of parks and cemeteries Kara Bunn said cleanup costs for such occurrences differ based on the amount of soap and time needed to flush the system with clean water, but efforts have amounted to about $2,000 so far this year.
“For small amounts of soap, it is just defoamer, but large amounts require flushing and higher water use,” she said, adding putting soap into a fountain is considered vandalism and anyone caught doing it can be fined. “It is frustrating because it takes us away from our other scheduled work and costs taxpayers money to clean it up.”
Groves said people of all ages enjoy the fountain space.
Adding soap to the fountain “detracts” from the pleasure of it, she said.
“I just think putting soap into the fountain is a waste any way you look at it,” Groves said. “The person that is doing the vandalism wastes soap and the money it costs him/her to purchase the soap. The city is wasting resources and tax dollars having to clean up the mess…why doesn’t the city put that money into prevention rather than cleanup?”
Groves said a closed-circuit television camera to keep an eye on activity at the fountain would be a much better investment.
The camera could be mounted somewhere close to the fountain and monitored by local businesses that are open during the wee hours, when cases of vandalism are more likely to occur, she said.
Groves said if anyone sees suspicious behaviour, they could call 911 and have the police deal with the vandals.
If they miss the vandalism occurrence, the police still would have sound evidence to search for the perpetrators, she said.
Groves said the mere presence of a sign that says ‘This area is under 24-hour surveillance,’ more police driving by or better lighting at the site might even do the trick.
“Something needs to be done before this type of incident morphs into something else. We are a nice neighbourhood and we want to keep it that way,” she said. “Jesus said do onto others as you would have them do onto you. You wouldn’t want anybody to wreck your bike or dent your car, so leave the public places alone, let people enjoy them.”
Asked if the city would explore the idea of a closed-circuit television camera near the fountain, Bunn said cleanup costs are cheaper than monitoring costs.
“Our aim is to deal with the soap as soon as possible to take away the visual of foam spilling over, so that the vandals do not get the attention that they are seeking,” she said. “We ask for the public to be aware of the situation and call the police, if they see this happening.”
