Grieving families of crash victims plead with Hamilton politicians to install median barriers along Red Hill, Linc

Over the last few years Hamilton officials have made a number of improvements to both roadways, including more than 3,000 so-called cat’s eyes installed at a cost of about $245,000 on both sides of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway from Dartnall Road and along the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Greenhill Avenue in 2015. This year rumble strips were incorporated into both sides of the parkway as well, at a cost of about $250,000.

The city also recently installed large signs that identify the 90 km speed limit along both roadways, as well as other safety improvements.

The safety measures were part of a series of recommendations from a 2015 report the city produced after the deaths of Hastings and Smosarski.

In another report that was commissioned by the city, a consultant recommended installing a barrier along the grassy media to prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic. That report was prompted by the death of two Burlington teens in 2014 when the vehicle they were in left the road near the Garth Street overpass and veered across the median colliding with two other vehicles.

The consultant also recommended the installation of speed feedback signs, rain-activated flashing beacons and a $2.5-million high-tension cable guide rail. It also recommended $810,000 for “continuous illumination” along the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Stoney Creek Coun. Doug Conley, who has urged the province to widen both roadways to six lanes, said the lighting, especially along the Red Hill Valley Parkway is limited.

“I’ve gone up in the dark and its dark,” he said.

But Gary Moore, director of engineering, said the city is restricted through the environmental assessment on the roadways for how much illumination is allowed. The environmental study stated too much light would impact migrating birds.

Hamilton councillors have urged police to step up monitoring of speeding vehicles along both roadways. Councillors have also requested the provincial government to allow the city to use photo radar on the roadway in an effort to control speeding vehicles.

Martin White, the city’s traffic operations manager, said a report on updated safety measures on both roadways including barriers and costs, will be provided to politicians in December.

He said if councillors want barriers installed, then staff will examine the types of barriers that are needed and the locations.

“We would have to determine what are the best locations and then the type of barrier,” he said.

There are guard rails and jersey barriers already along both roadways.