Chinese club edges Hamilton Hawks 4-3

The Team China-Qiqihar Randy Women’s hockey club scored two power play goals in the final three minutes of the third period to edge the Hamilton Hawks midget AA team 4-3 in exhibition hockey action in front of a full house at Inch Park Arena onSunday.

Hamilton outshot the Chinese squad, comprised of older players, 68-20.

“We scored on the first shift, then we ran into a hot goaltender,” said Hawks head coach Taylor Abbot.

Qiqihar goalie Jiang Yue looked a bit shaky when she was beaten by a wrist shot nine seconds into the game.

But after that, she settled down and essentially slammed the door on the Hawks who dominated most of the action.

Megan Boucher, Megan Harley and Julia McDonald scored for the Hawks.

The Chinese club is on a 17-game tour of southern Ontario.

“We want to help younger team members enhance their skills and abilities,” said Chinese team manager Li Yutian via translator and Mountain resident Jessica Liv Shao. “Things like skating and passing.”

Yutian noted the Ontario tour enables them to play more games in a few weeks in Canada than what would have been possible in a whole year back in China.

He noted women’s hockey is growing in popularity in China as Beijing is slated to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.