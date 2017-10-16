Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger invests in medical marijuana company

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger doesn’t see any conflict between investing in a medical marijuana company and issues surrounding the potential legalization and enforcement of the drug that council may have to discuss.
“The legalization issue isn’t in the hands of this council,” said Eisenberger. “I see no conflict in the illegal uses out there.”
Eisenberger declared for the first time a conflict of interest at the Oct. 11 council meeting, saying his family had invested in a “federally licensed medical marijuana company.” He did not disclose the company.
“I see it as an investment in a pharmaceutical company,” said Eisenberger. “And for all intents and purposes that’s what it is.”
He was prompted to declare his conflict of interest when Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson proposed to introduce a motion requesting other levels of government establish regulations to limit the size of medical marijuana grow-ops in rural areas.
Eisenberger said his family decided to invest in the company after it was recommended as a good investment. He said the choice was made about six months ago.
“It was an investment decision,” he said.
The announcement came of something of a surprise to a number of politicians around the council table, with some left with opened mouths at the announcement.
However, Eisenberger's colleagues were supportive of the mayor’s decision and they said it wouldn’t hamper any decision-making process on marijuana issues by council.
“It’s a smart business decision,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla
Added Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins: “It’s not an issue. It was important for the mayor to declare his interest at the time.”
The timing of the mayor’s announcements comes when council has been dealing with a number of marijuana-related issues including attempting to regulate marijuana dispensaries.
Eisenberger said he hasn’t heard too much push back on his announcement. The reality, he said, is Health Canada has been licensing medical marijuana facilities since 2002.
“It’s not like we are stepping into virgin territory,” said Eisenberger.
The mayor touted the benefits of medical marijuana, with research showing it has provided relief to people with glaucoma, controlling epileptic seizures, limiting the growth of cancer, decreasing anxiety, slowing the progress of Alzheimer’s, treating multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.
There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that researchers believe have medicinal applications: cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol.
The federal government has announced it will legalize marijuana by or before July 1, 2018.
The mayor’s involvement in the marijuana industry also comes after the death of Hamilton’s biggest cannabis supporter Michael Baldasaro last year. The perennial candidate for various federal, provincial and municipal offices, including mayor, Baldarsaro, 67, promoted the benefits of hemp and marijuana during his campaigns including the mayoral elections of 2010 and 2014.
Eisenberger in 2016 called Baldasaro a “true champion of Hamilton. His commitment to the city and his Church of the Universe community was unwavering.
“I will miss his passion and good humour,” he said. “He was ahead of his time.”
