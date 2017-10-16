Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger invests in medical marijuana company

Added Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins: “It’s not an issue. It was important for the mayor to declare his interest at the time.”

The timing of the mayor’s announcements comes when council has been dealing with a number of marijuana-related issues including attempting to regulate marijuana dispensaries.

Eisenberger said he hasn’t heard too much push back on his announcement. The reality, he said, is Health Canada has been licensing medical marijuana facilities since 2002.

“It’s not like we are stepping into virgin territory,” said Eisenberger.

The mayor touted the benefits of medical marijuana, with research showing it has provided relief to people with glaucoma, controlling epileptic seizures, limiting the growth of cancer, decreasing anxiety, slowing the progress of Alzheimer’s, treating multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.

There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that researchers believe have medicinal applications: cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol.

The federal government has announced it will legalize marijuana by or before July 1, 2018.

The mayor’s involvement in the marijuana industry also comes after the death of Hamilton’s biggest cannabis supporter Michael Baldasaro last year. The perennial candidate for various federal, provincial and municipal offices, including mayor, Baldarsaro, 67, promoted the benefits of hemp and marijuana during his campaigns including the mayoral elections of 2010 and 2014.

Eisenberger in 2016 called Baldasaro a “true champion of Hamilton. His commitment to the city and his Church of the Universe community was unwavering.

“I will miss his passion and good humour,” he said. “He was ahead of his time.”