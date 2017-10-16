Eastgate Square hosts safe trick-or-treat event Oct. 31

Eastgate Square, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., is hosting its safe trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Participating merchants will be handing out treats for kids aged 12 and under.

Children, accompanied by a guardian, can walk through the mall with their own loot bags and collect candy.

Quantities are limited, so families are encouraged to come early.