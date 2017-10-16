Eastgate Square hosts safe trick-or-treat event Oct. 31

Eastgate Square, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., is hosting its safe trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Participating merchants will be handing out treats for kids aged 12 and under.
Children, accompanied by a guardian, can walk through the mall with their own loot bags and collect candy.
Quantities are limited, so families are encouraged to come early.
Participants are asked to make a $2 minimum donation to Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. All proceeds collected will support Habitat’s home build program. Mystery prizes will be given away at random to select trick-or-treaters during the event.
Eastgate Square, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., is hosting its safe trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Participating merchants will be handing out treats for kids aged 12 and under.
Children, accompanied by a guardian, can walk through the mall with their own loot bags and collect candy.
Quantities are limited, so families are encouraged to come early.
Participants are asked to make a $2 minimum donation to Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. All proceeds collected will support Habitat’s home build program. Mystery prizes will be given away at random to select trick-or-treaters during the event.
Eastgate Square, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., is hosting its safe trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Participating merchants will be handing out treats for kids aged 12 and under.
Children, accompanied by a guardian, can walk through the mall with their own loot bags and collect candy.
Quantities are limited, so families are encouraged to come early.
Participants are asked to make a $2 minimum donation to Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. All proceeds collected will support Habitat’s home build program. Mystery prizes will be given away at random to select trick-or-treaters during the event.