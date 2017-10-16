Ancaster Aquatic Centre reopens to some critical reviews due to “deficiencies” in work

After being closed since January, the Ancaster Aquatic Centre officially reopened this past weekend after an extensive renovation that was met by some people unhappy with the results.
“You always have issues when you open,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.
The $1.357 million project included creating universal washrooms to meet “gender neutral” regulations and the opportunity for family member accompany their children; improving the change rooms; refurbishing the elevator, building a new entrance area and reception desk; installing new energy efficient LED lighting; and upgrading the mechanical and electricity systems.
But Ferguson, responding to complaints from people who have already used the facility, acknowledged there is a shortage of bench space in the female change rooms, a lack of hooks to hang items of clothing, lockers that are too small and low spots in the tile floor where water puddles.
“I know we have some issues with the female and male change rooms,” said Ferguson. “But we only have so much of a footprint that can be used. We can’t fix the footprint. We will get more hooks, more benches. We will take some lockers out. But we will get through that.”
Robyn Ellis, manager of strategic planning capital and compliance, said staff has already purchased a number of hooks that will be installed soon. She said staff is also examining the locker space and how to install the benches. These issues could be completed within a month.
Fixing the tile floor could take more time, she said.
“We are looking at a couple of solutions,” said Ellis. “It was nothing the contractor did wrong. We may ask (the contractor) to do it at no cost. They have been a really good contractor. They want to make it better.”
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who along with Ferguson, Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and a number of city staff, attended a reopening ceremony Oct. 14 at the facility, said the issues that have been raised about the centre can always be fixed.
“The good news is this is a significant improvement for what was here before,” said Eisenberger, as an endless stream of people entered and exited the facility in the early morning. “That’s a positive step.”
Mark Carnegie, an assistance coach for the Ancaster Alligators, was cautious talking about the renovations at the centre. Carnegie, who takes his students to the centre four times a week to practice, while also using the pool during his own time, said he was pleased the facility was upgraded.
“The facility was due to have an upgrade,” he said. “There was a need to have families comfortable here.”
Ferguson said the installation of a universal change room “was not popular” for some people, but other residents applaud its addition. There are seven individual private cubicles that have a lot of room, he said.
“The biggest request we received was for families,” he said. “You can be in the universal change room. It’s airy and accommodating.”
He said the upgrade to the centre was “desperately” needed. The old locker rooms were “disgusting, the back was coming off the mirrors, the faucets were rusted, the stalls were rusted. It was time to be refreshed.”
In 2009, the aquatic centre underwent an $850,000 renovation, which at the time was the largest in the facility’s history. The work included upgrades to the lighting, boiler and dehumidification systems, a new roof and structural foundation improvements.
The money for the current renovation came from both the federal and provincial government’s Canadian 150 funds. In July 2015 Conservative MP David Sweet announced the then Conservative government would provide $457,875, while the provincial government provided $500,000. The rest of the cost was covered by the city.
