Ancaster Aquatic Centre reopens to some critical reviews due to “deficiencies” in work

After being closed since January, the Ancaster Aquatic Centre officially reopened this past weekend after an extensive renovation that was met by some people unhappy with the results.

“You always have issues when you open,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.

The $1.357 million project included creating universal washrooms to meet “gender neutral” regulations and the opportunity for family member accompany their children; improving the change rooms; refurbishing the elevator, building a new entrance area and reception desk; installing new energy efficient LED lighting; and upgrading the mechanical and electricity systems.

But Ferguson, responding to complaints from people who have already used the facility, acknowledged there is a shortage of bench space in the female change rooms, a lack of hooks to hang items of clothing, lockers that are too small and low spots in the tile floor where water puddles.

“I know we have some issues with the female and male change rooms,” said Ferguson. “But we only have so much of a footprint that can be used. We can’t fix the footprint. We will get more hooks, more benches. We will take some lockers out. But we will get through that.”

Robyn Ellis, manager of strategic planning capital and compliance, said staff has already purchased a number of hooks that will be installed soon. She said staff is also examining the locker space and how to install the benches. These issues could be completed within a month.

Fixing the tile floor could take more time, she said.

“We are looking at a couple of solutions,” said Ellis. “It was nothing the contractor did wrong. We may ask (the contractor) to do it at no cost. They have been a really good contractor. They want to make it better.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who along with Ferguson, Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and a number of city staff, attended a reopening ceremony Oct. 14 at the facility, said the issues that have been raised about the centre can always be fixed.

“The good news is this is a significant improvement for what was here before,” said Eisenberger, as an endless stream of people entered and exited the facility in the early morning. “That’s a positive step.”