Ministry investigating piles of dead Canada geese found in upper Stoney Creek

Neighbourhood residents have asked the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to investigate after piles of dead Canada geese were found dumped in a creek on Second Road East, just south of Ridge Road.

A photo provided by a local resident, taken Sept. 17, shows dozens of dead Canada geese in the creek. When a reporter visited the site on Oct. 13, the remains of dead birds were still seen submerged in the water.

A bag of rotted animal parts, presumably birds, also appeared at the site on Oct. 12. Residents said the remains were removed by Oct. 15.

Two local residents, who did not want to be identified, said they want whomever is responsible for the bird deaths to be held accountable. It’s not clear how or where the birds were killed.