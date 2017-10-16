Dundas' historic sports legacy helped build community

Sports have left — and continue to build — a lasting legacy in Dundas, even for those who don't directly participate.

From the Dundas Real McCoys, who brought the eyes of the nation to the Valley Town when the hockey team won the Allan Cup national championship in their home arena and also donate to charity on every game night, and the powerhouse Dundas United Soccer Club of the 1980s — who paid their own way to a national championship final in Victoria while celebrating the camaraderie and skill of the game, to the Dundas Chiefs Baseball Club and little league baseball — who helped build new baseball infrastructure that would introduce future generations to the game, Dundas' history is filled with fascinating sports stories.

A small cross-section of those legacies were shared by some who have played a role in that long legacy, last Thursday evening at Dundas Valley Historical Society's Sports: A Lasting Legacy presentation at Dundas Museum and Archives.

Don Robertson, president and general manager of the Dundas Real McCoys Hockey Club; Kerry McNamara, former town councillor, Little League baseball coach and local historian; and Ken Beal, representing Dundas United Soccer Club, each spoke on the history and legacy of their individual sport.

“We’re pretty proud of what we do,” Robertson said of the McCoys. “We try to run it like a service club.”

And he pointed out the team has brought more than 20 former NHL players to Dundas. But Robertson noted those players, and the nationally televised 2010 Hockeyville exhibition between Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, weren’t Dundas’ first taste of NHL hockey.

“Can you imagine …” Robertson asked the group gathered at the museum. “When the New York Rangers came to play an exhibition game in Dundas in 1956? And they played the Dundas juniors? Can you put that into perspective?”

Since then, the McCoys have put the eyes of Canada on Dundas, hosting and winning the 2014 Allan Cup national championship, which was televised on TSN.

Ken Beal noted Dundas United put the town on the map in the 1980s as a powerhouse team that not only went to a national championship but also hosted and defeated the Toronto Blizzard professional team in 1982.

He said no one was paid to play soccer for Dundas United, they brought their own passion to make the team successful.