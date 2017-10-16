Mohawk College faculty on strike

Picket lines went up at Mohawk College campuses on the west Mountain, Stoney Creek and McMaster University on Monday morning.

Mohawk is among 24 community colleges across Ontario that has been hit by a walkout affecting 12,000 faculty (including 640 at Mohawk) and about half a million students.

“I think people are as up-beat as up-beat can be,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240 at Mohawk. “No one’s pleased about being out here.”

The Ontario Public Service Employees union which represents professors, teachers, librarians and counselors at the colleges made an offer to the College Employee Council on Saturday but it failed to produce a new tentative collective agreement and the union proceeded with the Oct. 16, 12:01 a.m. strike deadline.

In news release on Sunday night OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas called the situation “regrettable” but noted the college faculty has the full backing of the union and its $72 million strike fund.

Mohawk spokesperson Jay Robb said continuing education programs have been cancelled (a change from last week) and all exams, projects and term papers have been postponed for the duration of the walkout while co-op work terms, field placements and clinical placements that do not require faculty supervision will continue.

“And we won’t be expecting students to turn in all that work on their first day back after the strike,” said Robb, who added each program will work out its own make-up schedule.

“We want students to get caught up on their work.”

Mohawk College remains open for students who wish to study or work on assignments and all student services remain available.

Robb said sports events at the Braley centre will continue but any coaches who are also college faculty members will be asked to sit-out until the strike is resolved.