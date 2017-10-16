Windstorm knocks out power, fells centuries-old silver maple in Stoney Creek

Power has been restored to most homes, but Lake Avenue Drive remains closed to through traffic after a violent windstorm felled a centuries-old silver maple tree in Stoney Creek.

Lake Avenue Drive residents said the tree, which is more than 1.7 metres in diameter, began to give way during an Oct. 15 wind storm. Hamilton was under a high wind advisory at the time.

The fallen tree knocked out power for up to 20 hours for some residents.

Miraculously, the massive silver maple missed two homes, coming to rest in a homeowner's driveway. When the tree fell, it caused the surrounding sidewalk to crack and heave.