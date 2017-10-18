School closures prompt Ancaster secondary boundary review

Hamilton’s public school board is reviewing boundaries for Ancaster and Dundas Valley high schools to align them with changes resulting from decisions to close Queen’s Rangers, Fessenden, Beverly Central and Dr. John Seaton elementary schools.
Changes recommended by staff will give Grade 8 students at Ancaster Senior who live within the boundary of a new JK-8 school being built by the Beverly Community Centre the choice of attending either high school when they graduate.
But that choice will end in June 2020 because the new Beverly is expected to open the following September and will feed into Dundas Valley.
The proposed changes also align with a boundary revision in June that moved a small portion of Queen’s Rangers students along Governors Road to Sir William Osler in Dundas for grades 7 and 8.
Those students are presently still assigned to Ancaster High but would now go to Dundas Valley.
Associate education director Stacey Zucker said staff will finalize the proposed changes for approval by trustees following public consultation.
As part of the review, the board is striking an advisory panel. It will meet Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Ancaster High. A public meeting will follow Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Dundas Valley.
Dundas-area Trustee Greg Van Geffen welcomed the proposed changes.
“This makes sense,” he said at the Oct. 11 finance and facilities committee meeting. “It’s the cleanup that everyone’s been waiting for, for such a long time.”
The school board is also reviewing elementary and secondary boundaries for French immersion to align them with English boundaries modified as a result of the Ancaster accommodation review earlier this year.
The changes will see a portion of Queen’s Rangers students along Governors Road who are in the catchment for the new Beverly school assigned to Dundana in Dundas for French immersion, rather than Fessenden in Ancaster.
The students will then go to Westdale for secondary French immersion.
But the 11 current French immersion students affected by the changes will be allowed to remain at their current elementary school if they wish.
Ancaster French immersion students will continue to go to Sherwood for high school.
An advisory panel for the French immersion review meets at 6 p.m., Oct. 19 at Sir William Osler. A public meeting will follow at 6 p.m., Nov. 1 at Ancaster Senior.
The board plans to review the French immersion boundaries again once it gets funding for a replacement Rousseau Elementary School as it will join Ancaster Senior in offering the program.
