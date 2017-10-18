School closures prompt Ancaster secondary boundary review

Hamilton’s public school board is reviewing boundaries for Ancaster and Dundas Valley high schools to align them with changes resulting from decisions to close Queen’s Rangers, Fessenden, Beverly Central and Dr. John Seaton elementary schools.

Changes recommended by staff will give Grade 8 students at Ancaster Senior who live within the boundary of a new JK-8 school being built by the Beverly Community Centre the choice of attending either high school when they graduate.

But that choice will end in June 2020 because the new Beverly is expected to open the following September and will feed into Dundas Valley.

The proposed changes also align with a boundary revision in June that moved a small portion of Queen’s Rangers students along Governors Road to Sir William Osler in Dundas for grades 7 and 8.