Winona Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Patch brings a crowd to Lake Pointe Park

Halloween came early to Winona's Lake Pointe community this year.

About 1,000 people were on hand for the annual Winona Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Patch at Lake Pointe Park. The event featured giveaways of 750 pumpkins and 5,000 pieces of Cadbury candy. The carnival-like event also featured inflatables, balloon animals, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, a fortune teller and a Halloween costume contest, with prizes.

First launched in 2005 as the Winona Pumpkin Patch, the event started as a simple pumpkin giveaway by local realtor, Shelley-Baker Gracie, who sold many of the homes in the Lake Pointe community, near Fifty Road and North Service Road. Soon thereafter, local business operator Jeff Beattie, of Winona Gardens, became involved, and the event quickly expanded. In 2008, local parent Cheryl Cavallero started the Winona Halloween Parade, to help her son, Noah, meet other kids in the neighbourhood and share costume ideas. The first parade attracted about 45 participants.

The two events have joined forces in recent years and now attract guests from outside the immediate area. Dozens of volunteers and corporate sponsors unite to support the event each year.