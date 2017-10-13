Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Hamilton business

News 07:13 PM Hamilton Mountain News

The driver of a Lincoln SUV received minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into a central Mountain business Thursday afternoon, say Hamilton police.

The vehicle went through the front of Paula's Nail Salon at 1216 Upper Wentworth St. The 69-year-old driver received minor injuries; the building was cleared as safe by a city building inspector.

The incident is still under investigation, said a police spokesman.

photo by thomas@kromka.me

Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Hamilton business

Investigation continues in Upper Wentworth business crash

News 07:13 PM Hamilton Mountain News

The driver of a Lincoln SUV received minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into a central Mountain business Thursday afternoon, say Hamilton police.

The vehicle went through the front of Paula's Nail Salon at 1216 Upper Wentworth St. The 69-year-old driver received minor injuries; the building was cleared as safe by a city building inspector.

The incident is still under investigation, said a police spokesman.

photo by thomas@kromka.me

Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Hamilton business

Investigation continues in Upper Wentworth business crash

News 07:13 PM Hamilton Mountain News

The driver of a Lincoln SUV received minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into a central Mountain business Thursday afternoon, say Hamilton police.

The vehicle went through the front of Paula's Nail Salon at 1216 Upper Wentworth St. The 69-year-old driver received minor injuries; the building was cleared as safe by a city building inspector.

The incident is still under investigation, said a police spokesman.

photo by thomas@kromka.me