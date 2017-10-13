Ontario’s Environment Ministry officials meet with ArcelorMittalDofasco after black cloud release

“All of my so-called grandstanding hasn’t helped,” said Merulla, who expressed his frustration with the issue.

His motion, which was approved by his colleagues, was an attempt to “encourage and hopefully shame the province” into action.

Merulla said residents have met a number of times with company representatives through its community liaison committee, but nothing seems to work. He said over the years he has threatened a class-action law suit against the company, endorsed stricter air quality emission standards, and has talked to provincial officials to no avail.

“What we have presently is not working,” said Merulla. “It’s just silence.”

Stirling stated the company was “disappointed” that the councillor “did not reach out to meet and discuss (the issues) prior to the motion being brought to Council.”

“Our interest is in a healthy community and a healthy company,” stated Stirling.

Company officials stated that it has a strategy, developed in 2016, to reduce the volume of excess hot metal generated, which cuts down on the need for excess hot metal. The company is also focusing on managing the bed conditions, moisture level, pour rate and impact of the hot metal management.

In 2012 the ministry did lay 13 environmental charges against the company for exceeding visible emissions related to its coke-making operation. The company pled guilty to six of the charges and was fined $390,000. In 2016 an “orange plume” was discharged from iron oxide excess by the company.

The province in 2014 gave ArcelorMittalDofasco five years to cut its pollution from its coke ovens. The company had promised to spend about $87 million in the upgrades.

On social media, Environment Hamilton applauded Merulla’s motion after it was supported by councillors. A statement on Facebook said the company’s coffining process needed to stop.