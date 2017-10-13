Ontario’s Environment Ministry officials meet with ArcelorMittalDofasco after black cloud release

Ontario Environment Ministry officials met with representatives of ArcelorMittal Dofasco about the company’s release of a giant black cloud into the air on Oct. 8.
Ministry spokesperson Gary Wheeler stated in an email that ministry officials “discussed the incident” that occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend and “reviewed the company’s existing action plan to reduce the frequency of coffin events.”
Jim Stirling, general manager of environment for ArcelorMittalDofasco stated in an email that the company “has and continues, to work with the (Environment Ministry) to adhere to the regulations of the Province for all aspects of our business.”
ArcelorMittalDofasco officials have stated that a breakdown of a crane at the company’s oxygen furnace steelmaking resulted in an “unplanned outage” of the furnace. It resulted in the excess hot metal being quickly poured into the slag beds, which had been damp because of a recent significant rainfall.
“The company experienced excess hot metal management emissions.”
The process, known as “coffining” occurs when excess hot metal is poured into slag beds. A sudden release of water vapour may occur when the hot metal is poured quickly or there is excess moisture in the bed or slag.
“Visible emissions tend to happen more frequently after rain events, when the slag bed area is wet,” stated company officials.
Wheeler stated that ministry officials will be “determining what further steps may be required to reduce or prevent these types of incidents from happening again.”
At the urging of Environment Hamilton officials, who witnessed the air emission and filed a formal complaint to the provincial environment ministry, Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla introduced a motion at the Oct. 11 council meeting calling on the provincial government to “initiate aggressive action” against ArcelorMittalDofasco.
He said over the last 20 years of battling the company to abide by provincial air emission standards, the ministry has been reluctant to enforce any penalties.
“All of my so-called grandstanding hasn’t helped,” said Merulla, who expressed his frustration with the issue.
His motion, which was approved by his colleagues, was an attempt to “encourage and hopefully shame the province” into action.
Merulla said residents have met a number of times with company representatives through its community liaison committee, but nothing seems to work. He said over the years he has threatened a class-action law suit against the company, endorsed stricter air quality emission standards, and has talked to provincial officials to no avail.
“What we have presently is not working,” said Merulla. “It’s just silence.”
Stirling stated the company was “disappointed” that the councillor “did not reach out to meet and discuss (the issues) prior to the motion being brought to Council.”
“Our interest is in a healthy community and a healthy company,” stated Stirling.
Company officials stated that it has a strategy, developed in 2016, to reduce the volume of excess hot metal generated, which cuts down on the need for excess hot metal. The company is also focusing on managing the bed conditions, moisture level, pour rate and impact of the hot metal management.
In 2012 the ministry did lay 13 environmental charges against the company for exceeding visible emissions related to its coke-making operation. The company pled guilty to six of the charges and was fined $390,000. In 2016 an “orange plume” was discharged from iron oxide excess by the company.
The province in 2014 gave ArcelorMittalDofasco five years to cut its pollution from its coke ovens. The company had promised to spend about $87 million in the upgrades.
On social media, Environment Hamilton applauded Merulla’s motion after it was supported by councillors. A statement on Facebook said the company’s coffining process needed to stop.
