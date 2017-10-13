Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson proposes limits on pot operations within Hamilton’s Greenbelt

Ferguson said Ontario’s Greenbelt legislation, which was established in 2005 and expanded a few years ago, was created to protect farmland rather than to allow pot operations to thrive.

“We have a political decision to make: Do we want to take up prime agriculture to grow marijuana to get the city high?" asked Ferguson. "Is that the right thing to do? In my view, it’s not.”

Under the city’s Official Plan, marijuana grow operations are allowed in urban brownfield locations and business areas.

“We need to get our head around this,” said Ferguson.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge, who seconded the motion, agreed. She said Hamilton wasn’t about to shut down an industry. Rather, politicians were simply asking for a report from staff.

“Our prime agricultural land is so precious,” said Partridge. “We need to get ahead of this.”

Ferguson’s motion, though, was tabled for a month so that Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta could be present for the discussion. Pasuta was absent from the council meeting.

Meanwhile, Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr tabled his motion at council that would have set a date for city staff to meet with owners and operators of the city’s marijuana dispensaries. The meeting was to discuss “roles, functions and issues and solutions respecting the current and future climate in the marijuana industry.”

Hamilton, just like other Ontario and Canadian municipalities, has been struggling to control and regulate marijuana dispensaries after the federal government said it would legalize pot on July 1, 2018 or sooner.

The Ontario government announced early last month it would create a total of 150 standalone cannabis outlets, separate from the provincially-owned liquor stores.

It’s a move that is supposed to force the closing of the many illegal dispensaries that have popped up across the province.

There will be 40 LCBO weed stores in place across the province on July 1, 2018, 80 by 2019, and 150 in 2020.

“We need the legislation on how to shut down retail operators,” said Ferguson. “We also need the legislation on where it will be permitted.”