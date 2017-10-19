Stoney Creek trustee pushes for Collegiate Avenue school rebuild

Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie is backing an 11th-hour effort by parents to convince Hamilton’s public school board to set aside $6 million in provincial funding for an addition to Collegiate Avenue Elementary School to rebuild it instead.

How successful he’ll be in getting colleagues on side is unclear, though, after trustees on the board’s finance and facilities committee were evenly split on the proposal and opted to pass it on to their Oct. 30 full board meeting without a recommendation.

Staff favours proceeding with the addition, and if the board were to opt for a rebuild instead, it would either need to go back to the province for an extra $7.8 million or get permission to fund the balance on its own.

Beattie said he believes rebuilding Collegiate will honour commitments made during last year’s accommodation review, when trustees voted to close R.L. Hyslop, Green Acres and Mountain View in return for rebuilding Eastdale, Memorial and Collegiate.

We’ve got a building that is going to require a whole ton of money to be spent on it in the next decade and we’re not going to have a lot to show for it other than an addition at the back and an eighth roofline.

While the Ministry of Education has agreed to fund new builds at Eastdale and Memorial, it’s only providing money for a 213-student addition at Collegiate.

Beattie said Collegiate has already had several additions in the 62 years since it opened and is in poorer condition than Hyslop and Green Acres, which is “a bitter pill to swallow for the community.”

He said only building an addition also changes the equitable outcomes that were at the heart of the accommodation review because other areas are getting new schools.

“I know that we can say that it’s not our fault, it’s the province that didn’t give us what we wanted, but I think we still have an opportunity where we as a board can correct that,” Beattie said.

But Dundas-area trustee Greg Van Geffen said he’s concerned the board likely won’t be able to submit a new case for extra funding until next summer and is potentially jeopardizing the $6 million for the addition.