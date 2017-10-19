Stoney Creek trustee pushes for Collegiate Avenue school rebuild

Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie is backing an 11th-hour effort by parents to convince Hamilton’s public school board to set aside $6 million in provincial funding for an addition to Collegiate Avenue Elementary School to rebuild it instead.
How successful he’ll be in getting colleagues on side is unclear, though, after trustees on the board’s finance and facilities committee were evenly split on the proposal and opted to pass it on to their Oct. 30 full board meeting without a recommendation.
Staff favours proceeding with the addition, and if the board were to opt for a rebuild instead, it would either need to go back to the province for an extra $7.8 million or get permission to fund the balance on its own.
Beattie said he believes rebuilding Collegiate will honour commitments made during last year’s accommodation review, when trustees voted to close R.L. Hyslop, Green Acres and Mountain View in return for rebuilding Eastdale, Memorial and Collegiate.
While the Ministry of Education has agreed to fund new builds at Eastdale and Memorial, it’s only providing money for a 213-student addition at Collegiate.
Beattie said Collegiate has already had several additions in the 62 years since it opened and is in poorer condition than Hyslop and Green Acres, which is “a bitter pill to swallow for the community.”
He said only building an addition also changes the equitable outcomes that were at the heart of the accommodation review because other areas are getting new schools.
“I know that we can say that it’s not our fault, it’s the province that didn’t give us what we wanted, but I think we still have an opportunity where we as a board can correct that,” Beattie said.
“We’ve got a building that is going to require a whole ton of money to be spent on it in the next decade and we’re not going to have a lot to show for it other than an addition at the back and an eighth roofline.”
But Dundas-area trustee Greg Van Geffen said he’s concerned the board likely won’t be able to submit a new case for extra funding until next summer and is potentially jeopardizing the $6 million for the addition.
If the board is unsuccessful, he said, it will need ministry permission to use money earmarked for a system-wide school renewal plan to create common standards for things like gyms, libraries, specialized learning spaces and playing fields.
“I’m not seeing enough to sway me toward rolling the dice,” Van Geffen said “Blowing it on one school for a plan that has board-wide effect (on other schools), I have a lot of trouble supporting that.”
But Van Geffen’s motion to recommend proceeding with the addition failed on a 2-2 vote, with committee chair Wes Hicks also voting in favour. Beattie and Christine Bingham, trustee for Ward 1 and 2, were opposed.
Beattie said he saw no point in countering with a motion supporting the rebuild because the committee was split.
A staff report didn’t include a recommendation, only outlining three options: build the addition; seek extra funding for a rebuild and only proceed if successful; and request permission to use $7.8 million of the board’s own money for a rebuild.
But associate education director Stacey Zucker said staff favours the addition because the business case for a rebuild has already been rejected by the ministry after a thorough review and circumstances haven’t changed significantly.
She said proceeding with the addition also avoids delays that could potentially forfeit the $6 million and puts Collegiate in line for another $3.9 million to $4.3 million in other work.
This includes an expanded gym and upgraded science, arts and library spaces as well as general renovations, including to meet new accessibility standards, she said.
