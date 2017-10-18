Hamilton Mountain movie house turns 90

Jim Howson recalls watching Bugs Bunny cartoons and cowboy movies as a youngster at the old Mountain Theatre on Concession Street in the 1950s.

“You couldn’t get a seat on a Saturday (because of) all of the kids,” said the 74-year-old central Mountain resident whose family lived in one of the apartments above the theatre in those days.

He said admission for children’s matinees in those days was 15 to 25 cents and popcorn cost a dime.

His mother, Bella, was a cleaner, cashier and eventually manager of the popular movie house. She often let her son and his friends in for free.

“The whole of the Mountain came to the Mountain Theatre pretty well at that time,” said Howson, who noted it was the only movie house in the upper city that also featured live music. “In 1957-58 we had Conway Twitty there for two nights.”

Now a Concession Street landmark, the building which was renamed The Zoetic Theatre in December 2013 by new owners Jeremy Major and Christena Hampson, was built in 1927 and had been previously known as the Lyceum Theatre in the 1930s and '40s, the Mountain Theatre in the '50s, '60s and '70s, and the York Theatre in the 1980s.

It became a sporting goods outlet known as the Old Theatre Sports Exchange in the '90s and after being closed for several years it reopened in 2003 as the Movie Palace, which lasted until February 2011 when it was taken over by a new owner who three years later sold it to Major and Hampson, who have since spent a few hundred thousand dollars on renovations and improvements.

Major and Hampson are planning a special event next month to mark the theatre’s 90th birthday and their fourth anniversary as owners.

“It opened I think as a vaudeville house,” Major said. “I remember it as a kid being used as a sporting goods store.”

Hampson said they are organizing a live concert show for Nov. 25 that will feature Liteyears and Mike Maas — both early performers at The Zoetic — and a yet to be confirmed third act.