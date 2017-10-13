Dundas' Grove Cemetery sign to be returned by next summer

The original, 80-year-old Grove Cemetery sign is expected to be returned to the cemetery entrance atop new pillars by next summer.

City of Hamilton superintendent of cemeteries Steve Clarke confirmed this week, four damaged old pillars facing York Road have been removed and the overhead metal sign “placed in a secure location.”

Clarke said the city has received quotes to rebuild two new pillars, which will increase the width of the cemetery entrance from five to seven metres.

He said the wider entrance is required to allow traffic to flow in and out of the cemetery entrance without causing traffic issues on York Road. It’s also been suggested a wider entrance will make it easier for city equipment and vehicles to enter and exit.

“Once the new pillars are in place, we will be having the original overhead sign modified to fit on top of the pillars,” Clarke said. “We are hoping to have the new pillars installed before the end of this year, with the overhead sign being reinstalled once modified and when weather permits.”

He said the entire project is expected to cost less than $15,000 and is being covered by funds in the cemetery maintenance budget.

The project was still in the “awarding phase” on Thursday, Oct. 12, so a contractor had not yet been chosen.

Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek stated in her Aug. 21 Dundas Star News column that the Grove Cemetery entrance pillars had been removed so the entrance could be rebuilt.

“A vehicle hit one of the pillars, causing significant damage and necessitating its removal,” VanderBeek stated. “Subsequent investigation indicated that the other pillars were in jeopardy and the bricks were crumbling.

“The new entrance will include a wider driveway with taller pillars to hold our beloved sign at a height that will prevent future damage from modern maintenance vehicles.”