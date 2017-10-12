Hamilton’s integrity commissioner takes no action against complaint against Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson

Hamilton’s Integrity Commissioner has rejected investigating a complaint by Sonoma Homes officials against Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson over comments he made about the residential developer earlier this year.

At an April planning committee meeting and later in the month at a council meeting, Ferguson stated he was opposed to Sonoma Homes’ proposal to build a 19-unit condominium project on a unique “triangle” property at Wilson Street and Dalley Drive.

During the planning committee meeting, which Ferguson attended but is not a member, the councillor said he was “concerned” about the developer’s proposed 10 variances on the property it was requesting.

“There are too many,” he said at the time. “It sets a dangerous precedent for other applications that will move forward.”

Ferguson said he had been supportive of an earlier proposed medical office on the property, which Sonoma Homes had wanted to build. Ferguson said he helped the developer acquire the needed variances when the plan was to construct a two-storey medical centre and business office complex on the 4,473-square-metre property.

“They subsequently abandoned it and went to this residential application,” said Ferguson.

At the time Ferguson said his “trust had been betrayed” and that the developers “used (the previous rezoning approval) to get this application in.”

Sonoma Homes’ Carmen Chiaravalle and his son Michael subsequently appealed council’s decision to the Ontario Municipal Board, and a hearing is scheduled to begin Nov. 8. But the businessmen also filed an appeal to the Integrity Commissioner, calling Ferguson’s comments “political bullying at its worst” and providing “countless misrepresentations and serious allegations” against their character.

George Rust-D’Eye, in a letter sent to councillors Oct. 11, stated the issue should not be reviewed because Ferguson was conducting himself “in the course of the performance of his duties and responsibilities.

“I do not believe that it is in the nature and intent of the Council in appointing me as its Integrity Commissioner…to monitor or interfere with the conduct by Members in the course of their participation in debate…”