Mohawk College faculty ready to strike

The strike headquarters has been rented and the picket captains selected as some 640 faculty at Mohawk College’s Fennell, Stoney Creek and McMaster campuses are set to go on strike Monday.
“We’re going on the assumption that we’re out on Monday,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 240 at Mohawk.
The Hamilton college will be among 24 community colleges across Ontario that will be strike-bound affecting 12,000 faculty unless there is a last minute settlement or return to the bargaining table.
“We’re not hearing that there’s going to be anything done in time,” Ondercin-Bourne said. “We could get a call that says we have an agreement, but anything short of that I think we’ll be out.”
Picket captain training is slated for this evening (Thursday) and union officials expect to meet with Mohawk senior management on Friday to work out strike and picket line protocol.
Contract talks broke off Oct. 10 and the union set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Oct 16.
Among the key bargaining issues for the union are the growing number of non-full-time contract faculty and academic freedom.
The colleges are offering a four year contract extension that includes a 7.5 percent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.
Mohawk College spokesperson Jay Robb said the focus right now is to ensure all the students get the opportunity to complete their semester.
“During a strike, we’re encouraging all students to get caught up on their assignments and projects,” Robb said “All campuses will remain open during the strike and supports will be available for students who need help.”
The Oct 20 fall convocation has been cancelled and the college is asking students not to contact their professors in the event of a strike.
Robb noted updates will be posted to www.mohawkcollege.ca/strike-update, along with Mohawk’s Facebook page and Twitter account.
Questions, comments and suggestions can be emailed to strike@mohawkcollege.ca.
Robb said continuing education classes and Mohawk sports events will continue.
Union members voted 68 percent in favour of strike action in September to back their contract demands.
The vote was 65 percent in favour at Mohawk College.
