Hamilton Coun. Matthew Green says he will file complaint against colleague for releasing private information

Hamilton Coun. Matthew Green said he is filing a complaint with the city’s integrity commissioner arguing a colleague released private information to the public about an email threat against him that was supposed to remain secret.

“Things that are said in a private and confidential way should remain that way unless directed by council,” Green told reporters.

Green said he was filing a complaint Oct. 12, but informed councillors what he was going to do during the Oct. 11 council meeting.

The information involved an email that was sent councillors Oct. 4 that made a threat that referenced the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas where a lone gunman shot and killed 59 people and wounded over 500 people.

The threat was serious enough that it triggered Hamilton’s emergency security measures, which involves municipal security personnel and, eventually, Hamilton police. Officers searched individual rooms around the council chambers. Politicians had been attending the general issues committee meeting.

Green said the information about the email and the contents were discussed during the in camera portion of the meeting. He said by mid-afternoon after the meeting was over, the media was already reporting the information.

“If you look at the timeline of events, at 3 p.m. a story hit the mainstream media,” said Green. “It did not give me time to go home and talk to my family about the nature of the threats in question.”

Green said since he was elected councillor in 2014, he has received numerous “vitriolic” messages that have “crossed the threshold” of political discourse.

“When it crosses that line, then it causes undue stress on (councillors),” he said.

But the information the councillor was quoted by the media was “thoughtless” and “careless” and violated the confidentiality section of council’s code of conduct.