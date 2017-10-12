Niagara man charged with sending threatening messages to city councillors

Hamilton police have arrested a Niagara resident for issuing threats to a councillor.

Police said a 36-year-old man was charged with criminal harassment after sending several emails over a two-week period that were “threatening in nature” to councillors.

Niagara Regional police assisted the Hamilton police in its investigation.

During one incident that occurred Oct. 4, an individual sent several councillors with what was described as a threatening email that referred to the recent Las Vegas shooting that killed 59 people and injured over 500.

The threat was significant enough to prompt the city’s emergency response process involving city hall’s security personnel and, eventually, Hamilton police. Officers were seen checking rooms around the council chambers in the afternoon. Councillors had been attended the general issues committee meeting.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said he has received daily communications that have been “vitriolic” from various people since he was elected in 2014.

In the past, some messages have prompted the councillor to request the Hamilton police to intervene.

“There is a threshold of political discourse,” said Green. “When it crosses that line, then it causes undue stress on a councillor.”

The Niagara man will be in Hamilton court Oct. 12.

Hamilton police are requesting that anyone with information that could assist them to contact Det. Const. Andrea Kuruc at 905-546-4861.