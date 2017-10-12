Tiger-Cats join respect for women campaign

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have joined MentorAction’s Be More than a Bystander Campaign to help increase community awareness about the impact of violence against women and girls and to speak out against inappropriate behavior.

As part of the partnership the football club has agreed to: a run a community awareness campaign next season including public service announcements at home games; designate next February as Be More Than a Bystander Month where players and MentorAction officials will visit local high schools and take part in workshops about gender-based violence with students; work with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to get the MentorAction message to thousands of public high school student next spring through an outdoor field trip to Tom Hortons Field through a day of fun and physical activity and to continue current Tiger-Cat community programs in the community with Be More Than a Bystander elements.

The program will feature Tiger-Cat players Courtney Stephen, Justin Vaughn and Terrell Davis along with Cat’s alumni Mike Morreale.

MentorAction is a group of local male leaders who actively speak out about ending gender-based violence.