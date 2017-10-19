Hamilton school board creating rules to navigate custody spats

Hamilton’s public school board is promising to create consistent rules for dealing with divorced or separated parents whose children don’t live with them in response to a father’s complaints about being kept in the dark about a suicidal child.

Trustees agreed the board needs a standard procedure after the father recounted his difficulties in dealing with school officials who he said have repeatedly withheld information on his kids despite a 2006 court order guaranteeing him access.

The father told members of the board’s policy committee he only learned one of his kids had become suicidal after the child stopped attending school and he received a letter two weeks later.

He suggested non-custodial parents be given a designated person they can go to if they are being denied their right to information on their children. He accused school officials of colluding with his ex-wife to deny him access because she works for the board.

I’m furious about it, I’m telling you, and it burns me all the time.

“They didn’t tell me my (child) was going to commit suicide. What’s that?” said the father, who isn’t being named in this story because it could identify his children. “I’m furious about it, I’m telling you, and it burns me all the time.”

Associate education director Peter Sovran recommended the board address the issue, telling trustees he only learned schools don’t have standard rules for dealing with custody situations after being approached by the father.

He said in his experience court orders can use words that are open to interpretation and there can be complicating factors, like when custody is shared and a student lives with each parent for part of the week or school year.

“We want to be very clear and provide that consistency across all of our schools, that these are some of the steps that you need to follow whenever you have a situation arise like this,” Sovran said.

“Ultimately, from our vantage point, we say that it’s always viewing the student first, in terms of what is in their best interest.”