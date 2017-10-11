COLD CASE SOLVED: ‘It really is something right out of a movie’

Fourteen years later, Hudson is finally telling his father’s story and closing the case on one of the biggest mysteries in the history of the U.S. Marshals Services.

On July 12, 1972, VanScoten was among several prisoners helping clean up flooding around the Kingston-Wilkes-Barre, Penn., area following Hurricane Agnes. Assigned to a kitchen detail at a local fire company, VanScoten simply walked away undetected.

That was the last anyone saw VanScoten, who fled to the north shore of Lake Erie and swam across to Port Dover, then continued to Hamilton

He was hitchhiking back to what is now Norfolk County, looking for a job. That’s when he met Eugene Gawaziuk, a tobacco farmer in Lynnville.

“Gloria (Sault) worked for us and mentioned that he (VanScoten) could do some concrete work for us,” Gawaziuk said. “He always gave it his best and was always willing to work and correct his mistakes.

“All I can say is he was a fun guy to work with,” he said. “He was very reserved. He can tell a joke and take a joke.”

VanScoten’s new life was born and decades of secrecy began.

VanScoten and Sault married and bought a piece of land on Nixon Road near Windham Centre. Over the years they moved to Hagersville, where they had a dairy farm. After a stop in Wawa, the Hudsons eventually settled in Waterford with their children, Dave Jr. and Bill.

“When we moved to Wawa, I think it was because my dad thought someone was on to him,” Hudson said. “It was funny now that I look back at it all. He used to watch America’s Most Wanted. He never missed an episode and always taped it. Now I know why. He was always making sure he wasn’t on it.”

And for good reason. Not only was VanScoten wanted by the police in the United States, he was making sure lightning didn’t strike twice.

His 1972 escape wasn’t his first.

On June 10, 1961, VanScoten, who was 31 at the time, escaped from Trenton State Prison and was caught years later in New York state.

This week, Hudson is in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to retrace his father’s steps. While meeting new family members and co-operating with the U.S. Marshals Service to close out the case of his father, he met up with Harry Camisa, a retired corrections officer, who knew VanScoten at the Trenton State Prison.

Camisa wrote about VanScoten’s dramatic escape in his book, Inside Out: Fifty Years Behind the Walls of New Jersey’s Trenton State Prison.

“It was great to meet up with him,” Hudson said. “He took me through the prison and told me some stories about my dad.”

One thing that stood out was something Hudson already knew about his father.

“He told me that he was very well liked by everyone,” Hudson said. “An indication of that was when he was ready to escape, other inmates lifted that concrete for him to help him hide until it was night. They could’ve easily ratted him out to earn special privileges. But they didn’t. That says a lot about him as a person.”

In his book, Camisa said VanScoten hid in a concrete hole in the yard and waited until it got dark to climb over the wall.

Before that, Van Scoten constructed a paper-mache dummy, complete with headphones, human hair from the prison barbershop, and rolled up newspapers, pillows and blankets to fill in the body.

At night, VanScoten lifted the manhole cover that the inmates helped him with to hide, stacking seven fitness benches on top of each other to climb up over the wall. He then used bed sheets to make a rope.

After fleeing the prison, he crossed the Hudson River, which is where he came up with the last name for his new alias in Canada. The Hudson River is where he became free.

“We took count three times in that prison before the warden got disgusted and wanted a stand-up count,” Camisa said. “When he hit VanScoten’s head through the slot, the head rolled off. They took all us officers up there and showed us and said, ‘Look, this is what you got to look out for.’

“It was one of the best escapes in the jail’s history.”

When Hudson landed in New Jersey on Friday, he really didn’t know what to expect. He was greeted by some local media, who were anxious to tell the story of the cold case that had finally been solved.

“It was just time to tell my dad’s story,” Hudson said. “People ask why I waited 14 years to do this. I’m not doing it to clear his name. I know what he did was wrong. He was very firm with us but always fair. He was a hard-working guy that always made sure we were in line.

“I could’ve taken his secret to my grave. But I want everyone to remember him for the guy we all knew. By doing this, I want to make sure he’s able to be free where he is now.”

Hudson said the U.S. Marshals Service is just waiting for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to send VanScoten’s fingerprints home, so they can shut the door on a mystery that lasted 45 years.

“We’ve had success in resolving several cold case escapes from SCI-Dallas, but 26 years had passed before we adopted this fugitive investigation,” said Martin Pane, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

“The best cold case fugitive investigators worked diligently, analyzing all aspects related to VanScoten’s past. We did not discount or rule out any potential leads which were sent out to Wyoming, Florida, Oregon, California, Tennessee, Maryland, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Vermont and Arizona and Canada.”

While dealing with the cold case has been at times overwhelming for Hudson, so has the support the VanScoten family has given him.

“They’ve welcomed me with open arms and they’ve invited me to a family reunion on the weekend,” Hudson said.

“Even when I finally contacted one of his 11 siblings, I didn’t know what to expect. But I didn’t even have to show them a second picture before they knew who I was. It really is special that they can have some closure as well. It’s also a bit of a beginning, knowing we’re all family.”

